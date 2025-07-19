Customs House Museum Hosts “Underwater Shark Painting” for Family Art Saturday, July 26th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center invites families to make a splash at this month’s Family Art Saturday on July 26th, 2025, with a creative, hands-on activity that’s sure to inspire young artists.

The event, “Underwater Shark Painting,” will run from 10:00am to 3:00pm in the Family Art Studio and is open to children ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult.

Using a fun paint scraping technique, children and their parents will create vibrant underwater scenes, complete with their own fearsome—or friendly—shark swimming through a sea of color. It’s a chance for families to work together, explore art in a playful way, and let imaginations run wild beneath the waves.

All materials will be provided, and the activity is free with museum membership or paid admission. Parents are reminded that they are expected to participate with and supervise their children throughout the session. Whether your shark has sharp teeth or a goofy grin, this creative day at the Customs House Museum promises to be a fintastic experience for the whole family.

