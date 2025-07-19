Heat Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas This Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and much of Middle Tennessee, warning residents of dangerously high temperatures and humidity levels on Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 11:00am to 8:00pm CT.

According to the alert, heat index values could soar up to 105 degrees, creating conditions that may lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for those spending extended time outdoors or without access to air conditioning.

The advisory covers a wide area, including nearby cities such as Nashville, Springfield, Dickson, Erin, and Lewisburg, with officials urging residents across the region to take the necessary precautions.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity like we’re expecting on Sunday can quickly become dangerous,” said local health officials. “It’s important to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity, and check on elderly neighbors or those without reliable cooling options.”

Residents are encouraged to:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun , especially during peak heat hours.

Stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing .

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, even for a short time.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency advises locals to monitor the weather, stay alert for updates, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid pulse, and confusion.

For those without home air conditioning, local cooling centers and public spaces such as libraries and community centers may be available during peak heat hours.

Stay safe, Clarksville—Sunday’s heat may be intense, but preparation and awareness can help keep our community cool and protected.