Montgomery County Welcomes Nicole Diercks as New Wellness Counselor

Montgomery County, TN – Nicole Diercks was recently hired as a Wellness Counselor for Montgomery County. The Wellness Program will support Montgomery County Emergency Response Personnel by promoting long-term health, resilience, and ultimately career satisfaction. Focused on prevention, the program aims to reduce instances of behavioral health concerns among first responders.

Diercks is an experienced Licensed Professional Counselor with a Master’s in Mental Health Counseling, with an emphasis on Addiction, from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and numerous supplementary advanced certifications in trauma care.

“I am delighted to welcome Nicole to Montgomery County and the Risk Management team. Her deep commitment to mental well-being, along with her compassionate and client-centered approach, makes her a perfect fit for our mission. I am confident that she will bring meaningful support and positive energy to our organization,” said Jennifer Hood, Montgomery County Safety and Risk Management Director.

Nicole is devoted to empowering those impacted by trauma, addiction, or stress. She has worked in a variety of therapeutic environments that have enhanced her understanding of the unique needs of Military Personnel, First Responders, and their families. With roots in law enforcement and as the spouse of a retired military member, she is especially committed to providing care to those groups, using a practical, evidence-based approach and techniques.

Since 2011, Nicole has built a strong clinical foundation through a progression of roles, ranging from entry-level positions to supervisory and executive leadership. From 2020 to 2023, she served as a Clinical Supervisor for Prince William County, and most recently, worked as a Wellness Counselor for the Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division (CID) at Quantico, VA, before relocating to Clarksville, TN, to pursue a dream through a more preventative role.

She is passionate about volunteering; since 2022, she has provided pro bono clinical services to Military personnel and their families, integrating therapy dogs, and served as a Community Mental Health Advisor, helping Military personnel in finding quality services in their area.

Apart from work and volunteering, Nicole enjoys hunting, photography, and spending time with her husband, three children, and seven dogs.

To learn more about Montgomery County Risk Management, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/risk-management or call 931.245.3370.