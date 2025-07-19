Nashville Sounds Pull Away Late to Defeat Indianapolis Indians 7-4, Win Series

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds made it back-to-back wins coming out of the All-Star break with a 7-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds used three unanswered runs to capture the win after seeing the Indians tie the game in the sixth. – The Nashville Sounds made it back-to-back wins coming out of the All-Star break with a 7-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds used three unanswered runs to capture the win after seeing the Indians tie the game in the sixth.

After being held hitless over the first two innings of the game and in a 2-0 hole, Nashville used a four-hit, four-run bottom of the third inning to capture their first lead of the night. Consecutive doubles from Freddy Zamora and Drew Avans started the inning before Tyler Black and Oliver Dunn each added RBI singles to build a 4-2 Sounds advantage as the they sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning.

Chad Patrick turned in another strong start on the mound in his return to First Horizon Park. The right-hander turned in five innings and allowed five hits with three runs (two earned) without a decision for the second straight start.

After seeing the Indians get to even with a run in the fifth and sixth innings, the Sounds came out of the seventh inning stretch with three unanswered runs to capture the 7-4 win. Jared Oliva plated two with a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Nashville also strung together three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the eighth with Daz Cameron tallying the final RBI of the night.

Bryan Hudson got his second win of the season with a scoreless seventh while Elvis Peguero got his third hold with a scoreless eighth. Brewers’ no. 19-rated prospect, Craig Yoho earned his sixth save with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Logan Henderson will start for Nashville in the series finale on Sunday. The Brewers’ no. 6-rated prospect will make his 14th Triple-A start. He is one of 12 minor league pitchers tied for the most wins this season with nine and earned his most recent after a quality start his last time out. Henderson has four quality starts in 18 total games between Nashville and Milwaukee. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 6:05pm.