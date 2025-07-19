SandboxAQ Blends AI, Quantum Tech to Transform Multiple Industries

Palo Alto, CA – Few people know it yet but in Silicon Valley, there’s a small company that may well reshape the future of technology, medicine, defense, and even how planes navigate the skies.

SandboxAQ, a company that Time magazine recently named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the world, has over 200 employees, including 87 PhDs and 110+ technical engineers.

What’s more, more than 46,000 applicants have applied to work at SandboxAQ in the past 12 months and the company only accepts 0.21% of candidates—that’s one-fifth of one percent. It is harder to get into SandboxAQ than any Ivy League college. The company has a 91% employee retention rate, which is higher than the benchmark of the tech industry. So what makes this company so special?

AI That Understands the Physical World

It may be because the company is pioneering Quantitative AI­—that is, AI models trained not just on language, but on math, physics, biology, and chemistry. It uses Large Quantitative Models (LQMs)—a new class of AI that understands and can simulate complex systems, from atomic interactions to electromagnetic fields to financial transactions.

Where traditional language models focus on probability, SandboxAQ’s LQMs are about precision. These models don’t hallucinate or guess because they’re grounded in the immutable laws of physics and mathematical equations. They can deliver more accurate predictions, new insights, and data that such industries as biopharma, aerospace, energy, and defense can rely on.

For instance:

Drug Discovery: The platform can simulate millions of molecular interactions virtually, using powerful computers instead of expensive, time-consuming physical lab experiments, helping researchers find treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and cancer faster than before.

Advanced Materials: SandboxAQ's platform for advanced materials is working to design high-performance batteries, safer chemicals, more sustainable energy solutions, and higher-value products. It is also working with chemical and energy companies and the military to develop advanced materials leveraging its technologies.

Global Navigation: As GPS signals face a growing global threat of jamming and spoofing, an AQNav system provides a magnetic navigation alternative that uses AI, powerful sensors, and the Earth's own magnetic field to navigate planes in the sky.

Built for the Real Economy

Founded by Jack Hidary, a serial entrepreneur, SandboxAQ is built on decades of work in AI and quantum science. Hidary authored a widely used textbook on quantum computing. His vision for the company is to make AI and quantum technologies the twin engines driving the next 50 years.

Whether it’s enabling researchers to design drugs in months instead of decades, helping pilots navigate without GPS, cybersecurity, or creating next generation materials from the entire, vast chemical space, his company’s goal is building the foundations for a safer, healthier, sustainable and innovative future.

