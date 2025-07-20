Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 20th – 24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a stretch of hot and humid summer weather this week, with heat index values climbing into the triple digits and isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

While sunshine will dominate most days, the National Weather Service advises caution, particularly during peak heat periods, as the combination of high temperatures and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs reaching near 94 degrees and heat index values possibly peaking at 106. A west-southwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph may provide occasional relief, but residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the afternoon.

Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies with a warm low around 76 degrees. Winds will calm to about 5 mph from the southwest, keeping conditions mild but muggy overnight.

Monday continues the heat trend, with a high near 95 degrees and heat index values climbing to 107. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, offering some potential cooling. Winds from the west will remain light around 5 mph.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of lingering thunderstorms before 1:00am. The low will dip to around 75 degrees, with calm winds taking over after a brief west-northwest breeze.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine and heat, with highs near 94 and only a slight 20% chance of afternoon storms. Winds will shift from calm to light northwest, continuing the dry and warm pattern.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures only falling to around 74 degrees under calm winds—another warm and humid evening.

Wednesday offers no break from the heat, with sunny skies and highs near 95 degrees. Winds will be light, shifting to the southeast around 5 mph.

It will be partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night, with a low near 76 degrees. Winds from the east will die down, keeping conditions calm.

Thursday brings a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures once again reaching 95 degrees.

Thursday night rounds out the week with partly cloudy skies and another warm low near 76 degrees.

With extreme heat persisting throughout the week, residents are urged to take precautionary measures—especially during afternoon hours. Stay cool by seeking air-conditioned spaces, drinking plenty of fluids, and checking in on vulnerable neighbors or loved ones.

While rain chances remain low overall, isolated storms could bring temporary relief. Keep an eye on local forecasts and alerts as the region navigates this stretch of sweltering summer weather.