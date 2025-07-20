Kori Fusion Sushi & Chinese Delivers a Bold Mix of Eastern Traditions to Clarksville’s Dining Scene

Written by Matt Schorr

Clarksville, TN – Kori Fusion Sushi & Chinese is everything it claims to be, an intriguing combination of culinary elements from different cultures and regions. In this case, that combination comes from the Orient, blending the cooking methods, ingredients, and dishes of China and Japan.

The scent of fresh ginger, garlic, and spring onions, combined with that of soy sauce and miso, drifts from the kitchen when you enter. These mingle in the dining room with other specific elements like Sichuan peppercorns, Sansho pepper, cloves or sesame oil. It heightens anticipation for a delicious ethnic meal, and it distinguishes Kori from all other restaurants in the area.

Kori, located at 894 Highway 76, is yet another testament to Clarksville’s variety of culinary flavors. It’s a unique place you’ll only find here, with a long and diverse menu: Pepper Steak, Chicken Katsu, Hunan Pork, Sushi Nigiri, Moo Goo Gai Pan, Seafood Tempura…Just to name a few.

Sushi is still a bit of an acquired taste in America – the name alone still makes some folks nervous – but it’s gaining more and more acceptance. As a self-proclaimed maki connoisseur, I’m thrilled to see this. I discovered sushi just after finishing college, and I’ve spent the years ever since wondering why I waited so long. Seriously, it’s great.

My six-year-old daughter just recently even asked if I could take her to Kori for her first taste of sushi. To say I was surprised doesn’t do it justice. I asked her if she was sure. If she was really sure. If she was really, really sure.

She insisted she was. So, an introductory trip to Kori is in store for her. (I should take notes when that happens.) (It’ll make for quite a story.)

Experiences like that – whether they be disastrous or exciting– are a key ingredient, pun kind of intended, to Kori. The combination of flavors and dishes offers an opportunity for your taste buds to venture east to both the Middle Kingdom and the Land of the Rising Sun. It’s a chance to experience new flavors and sensations, often combined in ways you won’t find elsewhere.

It was at Kori that I convinced my wife to try an eel roll for the first time.

As a self-declared country girl who grew up with traditional Southern cuisine and little else – think biscuits, corn bread, chicken, and more biscuits – this was quite a leap. Add to that, she’s not big on seafood in general, and she’d never seen actual sushi in any form.

“I really do think you’ll like it,” I assured her. She held a single maki roll on a trembling fork (be kind, chopstick purists, it was her first time) and looked at me with an expression that combined uncertainty and nervous humor. “Are you sure?”

“Trust me.” She didn’t. But she tried it anyway. “OK…”

She winced as she eased the morsel into her mouth, no doubt prepared to retch and gag. Instead, her eyes widened in shock. She showed a combination of actual surprise and excitement. It was as if she couldn’t believe she actually liked it. Which kind of hurts my feelings, now that I think about it.

“This is amazing,” she gushed. I smiled. Of course, it was. I’m a good culinary tour guide, and Kori makes excellent sushi.

If you’re wondering, eel’s flavor is unlike any seafood you’ll find. Some liken it to shellfish, but I think that’s so very wrong. (No disrespect to the lobster lovers.) Eel is rich and savory, with an unmistakable hint of sweetness. It’s distinct and undeniable, but it’s also – as flavors go – humble and unassuming. It’s not so strong as to assault your palate, nor is it so meek as to be overlooked. You’ll definitely remember it. And Kori prepares it to perfection.

However, if you’re looking for something with bolder flavor, the kind of steaming entrée that makes your eyes water and your forehead glisten, I recommend their Szechuan Chicken. The Szechuan peppercorns and dried red chili peppers mingle with the stir-fried chicken in an unmistakable way that strikes at your olfactory senses the moment the plate lands in front of you.

The first bite then awakens every taste bud in your mouth, and each subsequent bite raises your body temperature. By the time you finish, there’s an unmistakable and pleasant warmth in your belly.

I’ve urged my wife many times to try it with me, but her trust only goes so far, it seems. Spicy dishes just aren’t her forte. She prefers milder options like Lo Mein or Chicken Teriyaki. Although less bold, these dishes also hit all the right spots, a hearty blend of salty, sweet, and savory elements, creating a complex and satisfying taste.

And it’s all right here in Clarksville, at Kori Fusion Sushi & Chinese. So, if you haven’t already, stop by and enjoy a taste of the East.

Kori Fusion Sushi & Chinese is located at 894 TN-76, #111, in Clarksville, TN.