Marsha Blackburn Report: Slashing Far-Left Wasteful Spending

Washington, D.C. – When I talk to Tennesseans, one of the biggest concerns they have for our nation’s future is our national debt. After four years of reckless, far-left spending under the Biden administration, it now sits at $37 trillion.

Tennesseans and the American people know that this path is unsustainable. That’s why they returned President Donald J. Trump to the Oval Office with a mandate to rein in wasteful spending. This week, Senate Republicans passed a rescissions package that will save American taxpayers $9 billion of wasteful government spending.

This includes funding for outrageous programs like gender diversity in the Mexican street lighting industry, Iraqi Sesame Street, voter ID in Haiti, and electric buses in Rwanda. There is absolutely no reason the American people should be funding these things, and they want a future where their children and grandchildren do not have to bear the burden of crippling debt. This rescissions package is an incredible first step in taking on this problem.

Weekly Rundown

Recently, the Department of Defense was forced to spend $130 million in response to protests in California over immigration enforcement. As lawless states like California obstruct the federal government’s work to enforce the law and chaos ensues, American taxpayers in states like Tennessee have been forced to foot the bill for the federal reinforcements required to restore law and order. I introduced the State Accountability for Federal Deployment Costs Act, which would require states to reimburse the federal government to cover these costs. Read more here.

On the latest episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha’, I spoke with White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett about the economic benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill for Tennesseans and all Americans. Director Hassett and I discussed how the One Big Beautiful Bill, now the law of the land, will boost take-home pay for families by $10,000, cut taxes on overtime and tips, provide a $6,000 bonus deduction to millions of low- and middle- income seniors, save Tennesseans thousands in taxes, and bolster America’s border security. Click here to watch this episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha.’

The United States must not allow the Chinese Communist Party to lead international aviation standards, build goodwill with our allies, or gain a competitive advantage over the U.S. I sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Mission to the International Civil Aviation Organization (USICAO) Chargé d’Affaires Anthony Clare urging them to support ICAO’s effort to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age. This would reduce the pilot shortage and increase safety by ensuring the most qualified and experienced pilots are on the flight deck. Read more here.

When a disaster like Hurricane Helene hits, the last thing Tennesseans should have to worry about is meeting a tax-filing deadline. Thankfully, my Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act will provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations passed the House and Senate. This legislation empowers the governor to extend tax deadlines, giving Tennesseans the flexibility to focus on disaster recovery, and I’m thrilled it’s headed to President Trump’s desk. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

I set the record straight by releasing a fact sheet on how the One Big Beautiful Bill will not cut Medicaid benefits for Tennesseans, provides historic tax relief, and gives low-income workers the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. Read my fact sheet here, and watch my video about the wins I secured for Tennesseans here.

Last week, I introduced the Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act, which would reinstate an important tool for prosecutors to go after career criminals. We’ve seen the heartbreaking consequences of rewarding repeat offenders with the freedom to victimize more law-abiding Americans, and my bill would prevent future tragedies. Read more here.

A resilient domestic manufacturing base with a national strategic plan will strengthen the United States’ competitiveness. That’s why the U.S. Senate unanimously passed my bipartisan legislation to establish a National Manufacturing Advisory Council at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Read more here.