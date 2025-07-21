A Home for the Misfits: Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Launches Fundraiser for Life-Saving Sanctuary

Clarksville, TN – In a quiet corner of Montgomery County, a small rescue with a big heart is making waves of hope — and now they’re asking the community to help them take the next life-changing step.

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Sanctuary and Rescue, a grassroots, home-based haven for forgotten, abused, and broken dogs, has launched an ambitious $300,000 fundraiser to build its first dedicated facility. Fueled by love, personal loss, and one extraordinary rescue dog named Ollie, the sanctuary’s mission is clear: to create a forever safe space where the most vulnerable dogs can heal, and where the community can be part of that healing.

Founded by Michelle McBride in memory of her daughter, Kaylee Lane, the sanctuary was born from grief and transformed into a force of compassion. “Kaylee was kindness in motion,” McBride says. “Everything we do is in her honor.” That legacy took deeper root with Ollie — a survivor of a brutal dogfighting ring. Weighing just 28 pounds and scarred in every sense, Ollie became Michelle’s soul companion, showing her the power of forgiveness and the resilience of the broken.

“Ollie didn’t just survive,” McBride shares, “he taught me how to live again.”

That same spirit lives on in every dog Kaylee’s Island takes in — the elderly, the sick, the abused, the unwanted. From free parvo treatment boasting a 92% survival rate to vet transport and emergency care for families in crisis, the rescue does it all from McBride’s own home, running 16-hour days without pause.

Now, it’s time to grow.

The Dream Facility, envisioned as a place where both dogs and people can find comfort and connection, will include:

A 50-run kennel with medical and quarantine wings

A warm, inviting adoption room

A doggy spa for hygiene and comfort

Quiet, reflective spaces for grieving and emotional healing

A community education and outreach center

“This won’t be just a shelter,” McBride says. “It will be a sanctuary — for misfits of all kinds.”

Donate

The $300,000 goal is broken into meaningful milestones, starting with a $50,000 land down payment and building steadily toward a fully equipped facility and a mobile rescue van. Every phase brings them closer to saving more dogs — and changing more lives.

Community members are already rallying around the cause, and Michelle is hopeful. “Every dollar matters. Every act of kindness counts. You’re not just building a building — you’re building a legacy.”

To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Sanctuary online or follow their journey on social media. For the misfits waiting for a second chance — and for the memory of a girl whose heart was bigger than the sky — this sanctuary could be the start of everything.

Because love doesn’t make misfits whole.

It sees them that way to begin with.

Thank you for believing in the misfits.

With love and endless gratitude, Michelle McBride & The Misfits