Clarksville’s Customs House Museum August 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in August at the Museum include Legends Bank Presents A Dream Deferred: Hanley, Redmond, & Lott Art Exhibition, A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill, Arline Mann: The Forever House, Annual Staff Art Exhibition, Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950, The Museum Marksman Challenge, Storytime & Craft: The Best School Year!

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Legends Bank Presents A Dream Deferred: Hanley, Redmond, & Lott Art Exhibition

August 1st – October 19th | Kimbrough Gallery

Hanley, Redmond, Lott: A Dream Deferred exhibition is a joint retrospective showcasing the work of three artists—Dan Hanley, David Redmond, and Frank Lott—and their unwavering dedication to the pursuit of painting, while highlighting each man’s creative evolution over the course of five decades.

Nature! From Raw to Refined: TACA Award Winner Marty McConnaughey

August 1st – November 2nd | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Tennessee Craft’s Award Winner Marty McConnaughey’s Nature! From Raw to Refined exhibition displays her love of transporting nature into her work. Her walks have become a hunt for pinecones, acorns, tree branches, and driftwood. She harvests sweetgrass and iris leaves from her property. The addition of antlers, turquoise, jasper, or agates add a spark to many of McConnaughey’s three-dimensional designs. Each piece is one of a kind and sure to bring an extraordinary element to any space.

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill

August 6th – October 26th | Crouch Gallery

A Kaleidoscope of Texture: James Threalkill– As an artist, James Threalkill strives to produce high-quality fine artwork that is bound to leave a lasting impression. His art reveals three-dimensional textures and vibrant colors that attract viewers to the intensity and depth of each piece. Threalkill aspires to promote positive and inspirational images that celebrate life, culture, and cultural character which is representative of the profound legacy that is the foundation of existence.

Arline Mann: The Forever House

August 7th – October 26th | Jostens Gallery

The Forever House exhibition brings into a loving light a magical place—Elder Mountain (near Chattanooga), and the stone house built on the mountain around 1923 by George Elder with materials from that mountain—the first home erected there after the Cherokee were marched out in the 1840s on the Trail of Tears. The exhibition encompasses interiors, still life, and landscapes of the world that is the Elder House by Arline Mann, an award-winning watercolorist and the current resident of Elder House. Mann’s paintings are displayed among historic photographs of Elder House and Elder Mountain, with text relating to the history of both.

Annual Staff Art Exhibition

Through October 22nd | Museum Lobby

The Annual Staff Art Exhibition features artwork and crafts from the talented museum employees.

Clarksville Sounds: A Musical Exhibition from the Collection

July 26th – January 2nd, 2026 | Harvill Gallery

An exhibition of vintage musical instruments displayed along with a look at the Clarksville music scene of the past.

Women in Sports

Through September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos, & local stories.

Riches of the Land: Agriculture from 1850 – 1950

Through October 19th | Memory Lane (located on the lower level of the museum)

In 1850, nearly 60 percent of the US population was engaged in farming. In Tennessee, that number was 72,735. By 1935, the number of farmers in the state had grown to 273,783. By 1950, much of the work that had once been done by manual labor or with livestock had been replaced with mechanized farming implements and power tools.

Riches of the Land, largely comprised of artifacts from the museum’s collection, is geared towards school-age children. The exhibition includes machinery, tools, maps, and photography to help interpret the farming experience of the past. The display focuses on the Four Pillars of Income, Montgomery County’s Century Farms, and daily life of the period. Included in the exhibit is a film about farming in Montgomery County during the last years of the Great Depression. Objects on display include items such as A.H. Patch Company corn shellers, a cider press, and even a vintage tractor to help tell the stories of Montgomery County’s agricultural past.

Exhibitions Leaving in July

Asia Mathis: Magnolia

Through July 20th | Jostens Gallery

Asia Mathis is a nationally exhibited artist working in Nashville. She earned a B.F.A. in ceramics and painting from MTSU and has taught workshops at Buchanan Arts and at Centennial Arts Center in Nashville. Asia’s work was featured in the “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibition at the Tennessee State Museum and the Customs House Museum.

Taking the Stage: Clarksville’s Amanda Leigh

Through July 23rd | Harvill Gallery

Clarksville’s best-known drag performer, Amanda Leigh, spent over forty years on the stages of neighborhood clubs. This exhibit showcases some of their performance outfits from that time.

Embracing Blackness: Diasporic Unions

Through July 27th | Crouch, Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The Crafting Blackness series of exhibitions began with the 100-year history of Black craft artists in Tennessee, 1920-2022, which is a research project by BIPOC art historian and curator Karlota Contreras-Koterbay. The exhibition covers a century of craftmaking history by African Americans in the state of Tennessee. Each exhibition is curated to highlight the artisans of that area within the statewide show.

Within the Abstract: Works by the Contemporary Collective

Through July 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Contemporary Collective is an established group of Nashville-area abstract artists who have been working together since 2012. Their paintings are not representations of what they see but rather living descriptions of what they feel.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

August 7th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for August’s Art Walk at the Customs House Museum, where you can enjoy free admission from 5:00pm–8:00pm.

Red Cross Blood Drive

August 22nd | 10:00am – 3:00pm | Appointment Only

Join us (By Appointment Only) at the museum where we will be partnering with the local Red Cross chapter by hosting a blood drive. This is free and open to the public. All you have to do is call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment. Save lives by giving blood!

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

The Museum Marksman Challenge

September 12th | 8:00am – 2:00pm | Individual Shooter: $125 | Marksman Team: $500 (4 Shooters)

Join us for another exciting day of competition and camaraderie at the second annual Museum Marksman Challenge, a fall fundraiser. Come shoot for the cause at Cross Creek Clays where there will be prizes, games, and an award ceremony! Shooters may bring their own gun and ammo or rent from Cross Creek Clays. Don’t miss out on this thrilling event! Register at customshousemuseum.org. For more information, visit customshousemuseum.org/marksmanchallenge or contact Channing Grimes at channing@customshousemuseum.org

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00 | The Bell Witch in Myth and Mystery with Dr. Rick Gregory, Author and Public Historian from Adams, TN, Home of the Bell Witch

August 3rd | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

The Bell Witch legend has endured for over 200 years through storytelling and written word, and from stage to screen. Author, historian, and Adams resident Rick Gregory will examine how the legend began, why it has survived for so many years, and how it became known worldwide. Through his research, he learned many stories from others about the Bell Witch that he will share with you, including his personal story. This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering at customshousemuseum.org

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

August 5th | 10:00am – 4:30pm | K-12 students with adults

School tour admission of $3 per student and $5 per adult for non-member homeschool families.

On the first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Storytime & Craft: The Best School Year!

August 7th | 10:30am | Family Art Studio | All ages, with adult | Free with membership or paid admission

Get ready for a brand-new school year with a fun-filled Storytime & Craft! We’ll read This School Year Will Be THE BEST! by Kay Winters and The Buddy Bench by Patty Brozo—two heartwarming stories about making friends, sharing hopes, and starting fresh. After the stories, create your very own school bus craft to roll into the school year with creativity and excitement!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

August 17th | 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

In partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, our Sunday Studio class is a creative workshop series for adults. This month, get creative by exploring the art of painting food and snacks. The workshop is free and includes all materials. Registration opens July 21st at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: In the Deep Blue Sea

August 21st | 10:30am | Museum Auditorium | All ages, with adult | Free; museum admission not included

Get ready to dive into an underwater adventure with Storytime & Craft! We’ll be reading Bloom by Julia Seal and Way Down Deep in the Deep Blue Sea by Jan Peck—two fun stories filled with colorful sea creatures and ocean exploration. After the stories, stick around to create your own sparkling glitter jellyfish to take home!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Ocean Blow Painting

August 30th |10:00am – 3:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Make a splash at this month’s Family Art Saturday! Join us for a fun and creative ocean-themed art activity using the blow painting method. Use straws and watercolor paint to create your own underwater masterpiece—think seaweed, coral, jellyfish, and more—all brought to life with a burst of air and imagination!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Fifth Saturday Donation

August 30th |10:00am – 5:00pm

The fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday, any monetary donation to the museum is your admission.

Blue Star Museum

Through September 1st | FREE museum admission

We’re proud to participate in Blue Star Museums! All active-duty military personnel and their families receive FREE admission to the Customs House Museum—plus access to 2,000+ art, science, and history museums, zoos, and nature centers across the country. Learn more at www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums .

Art & More

Fall Semester (Sept. 2nd, Oct. 7th, & Nov. 4th) | 10:30am – 12:15 pm | All ages, with adult | $25 non-refundable registration fee for the semester | Grades K-12

Join us for our two-in-one art class for homeschool families. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class, covering art standards, and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1 – 4 pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

The circus has arrived in town! Come and explore one of the region’s largest model railroad layouts, featuring a miniature castle, a UFO, scenic landscapes, and an engaging circus display. Interact with this tiny world by activating carnival rides and flying elephants. Our model train exhibit is open every day, with themes that change each season – so stay tuned to discover what’s coming next!

The Museum Store

25% off ALL food items

Indulge your taste buds!

Visit The Museum Store and stock up on delectable treats during our August sale where all food items are 25% off! These selected items make a perfect gift and are a delightful addition to your pantry. (No other discounts apply)

*Offer expires August 31st, 2025. No other discounts apply.

Museum Closures

The museum will be closed on Saturday, August 9th and Sunday, August 10th for our Annual Flying High fundraiser.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org