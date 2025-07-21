Clarksville’s Healthcare Future in the Balance: Ascension Saint Thomas Calls for Community Support Ahead of Key State Hearing

Clarksville, TN – A healthcare transformation is on the horizon, and the next critical step comes Tuesday, July 23rd, 2025, in Nashville, when the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission will consider a bold proposal: a new, full-service Ascension Saint Thomas hospital in Clarksville.

This moment could redefine healthcare for Clarksville-Montgomery County — but Ascension Saint Thomas needs your voice.

The proposed $148.5 million facility would be the first full-service hospital built in the county in decades. Anchored at the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24, the 96-acre health campus will provide emergency services, inpatient and outpatient surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, women’s health, neonatal intensive care, and more. Beginning with 44 inpatient beds and space to expand to 132, the new hospital is not just a building — it’s a lifeline for a community growing faster than its medical infrastructure can keep up.

The Need Is Real

Montgomery County is one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing regions, but many residents still travel 50+ miles to Nashville to receive essential care. With thousands of new families moving in each year, Clarksville’s residents deserve local, high-quality healthcare that matches the size and strength of their community.

“This hospital isn’t just about adding beds,” said an Ascension representative. “It’s about bringing compassionate, world-class care home to Clarksville.”

The hospital is expected to create more than 250 new healthcare jobs and fuel the local economy while connecting urban and rural communities to Ascension Saint Thomas’ trusted, faith-based care model — already a fixture in Middle Tennessee for over 127 years.

A Call to Action: July 23rd State Hearing in Nashville

This vision hinges on one vital approval — a Certificate of Need from the state. That decision begins with a public hearing on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2025, at 9:00am, in Senate Hearing Room 1 at the Cordell Hull State Office Building (425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville).

Ascension Saint Thomas is calling on Clarksville residents, business owners, faith leaders, and families to fill the room and show overwhelming support. Everyone who attends will receive a free shirt to wear during the hearing.

How You Can Help

Join the Caravan: Meet at 7:00am at the Park & Ride lot off Exit 11 in Clarksville. Pick up your shirt and leave together at 7:30am (driving separately).

Meet in Nashville: Arrive outside the Cordell Hull Building starting at 8:00am. Shirts will be handed out on-site before the 9:00am hearing.

Whether you’ve lived here for decades or just arrived last year, this is your chance to make your voice heard in shaping Clarksville’s healthcare future.

A Vision Built on Compassion

Since establishing its first Clarksville site in 2005, Ascension Saint Thomas has grown to 14 locations in the area, offering everything from primary care to imaging and specialty services. Now, they’re ready to build something more — a connected health system with seamless access to care at every life stage, right here at home.

This isn’t just about convenience. It’s about equity, dignity, and building a healthier future for generations to come.

“This hospital will change lives,” said one local supporter. “But only if we show up to make it happen.”

Clarksville, this is your moment. Let’s fill that hearing room, speak up, and bring healthcare home.

For more details or to share your thoughts, email: clarksville@ascension.org.