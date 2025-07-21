Montgomery County, Ascension Saint Thomas Partner to Build New EMS Facility at Exit 11

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government and Ascension Saint Thomas today announced a strategic public-private partnership to establish a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) facility at Exit 11 off Interstate 24, a rapidly growing area of the county.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in expanding the region’s healthcare infrastructure to meet the needs of a growing population.

The planned facility will be co-located with the future Ascension Saint Thomas Clarksville Hospital, currently pending approval through the Tennessee Certificate of Need (CON) process. The new hospital is expected to bring advanced medical services and greater access to care across Montgomery County and surrounding communities.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our commitment to building a healthier, safer community,” said Wes Golden, Montgomery County Mayor. “By working together with Ascension Saint Thomas, we are addressing the critical need for expanded emergency services in one of our fastest-growing corridors in Montgomery County.”

“We are extremely blessed to be afforded this opportunity by Ascension Saint Thomas to locate a new and modern EMS station. This comes at a pivotal time in our department as we have been working with the Mayor’s office to build a new station in the Exit 11 area. We currently operate out of a small portion of a city fire station with no room to accommodate the continued increase for emergency medical responses. This new facility will not only provide our team with the space and tools they need, but it will also save taxpayer dollars in the long run. We are truly thankful.” — Chris Proctor, Chief, Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services.

The addition of a dedicated EMS facility will improve emergency response times, enhance coordination during large-scale emergencies, and provide life-saving resources to residents and travelers along the I-24 corridor. As the region continues to grow, the partnership ensures that both public safety and healthcare access remain top priorities.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Montgomery County to bring much-needed health care access to the growing community,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “Our plan to build a hospital and health care campus reflects our shared vision to invest in the future of health care in Clarksville-Montgomery County and serve the community now and for generations to come.”

Once complete, the EMS site at Exit 11 will be a cornerstone of the region’s broader healthcare and emergency preparedness network, aligned with the future development of the Ascension Saint Thomas Clarksville Hospital.

About Montgomery County Government

Montgomery County Government is committed to providing efficient, effective, and innovative services that enhance the quality of life for residents and support sustainable growth throughout the region.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a leading healthcare system with a 125-year history of providing care to the community and is the only faith-based, nonprofit health system in Middle Tennessee. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across a 45-county area in Tennessee, including a network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and specialty facilities.

Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas and its partner organizations employ more than 13,000 dedicated associates who care for millions of patients each year. Ascension Saint Thomas is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s largest faith-based healthcare organizations committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

Ascension includes about 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Visit www.ascension.org.