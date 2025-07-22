APSU Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams Earn ITA All-Academic Honors

Tempe, AZ – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s tennis team earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team Honors while nine women and nine men were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 GPA, while the ITA All-Academic Team award is given to programs that have at least a 3.2 GPA.

Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Alice Bolton, Pauline Bruns, Yu-Hua Cheng, Asia Fontana, Ayden Kujawa, Elena Thiel, and Denise Torrealba were all named ITA Scholar-Athletes. This marks the fourth honor for Torrealba and the third for Kujawa and Fontana.

The women’s team had a successful year in the classroom, with a 3.85 and 3.934 GPA in the spring and fall, marking the 23rd and 24th-straight semester with the team having above a 3.0 GPA.

Glen Arnet, Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, Sota Minami, Riichi Nagatake, Aeneas Schaub, Hogan Stoker, Javier Tortajada, and Bodi van Galen earned ITA honors on the men’s side. This marked the fourth consecutive honor for Becchis, Bolton, and Stoker, the third for Minami, Tortajada, and Schaub, and the second for van Galen and Arnet.

The men’s tennis program achieved a 3.9 and 3.76 fall and spring GPA, respectively.

