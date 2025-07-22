Tennessee Hits a Home Run with Summer Baseball Events Across the State

Nashville, TN – Visitors are invited to have a ball this summer with a full roster of exciting baseball events happening across the state. Home to four Minor League teams, Tennessee is embracing the All-American pastime on a grand slam scale.

Whether it’s hot dogs, popcorn, and ice cream dreams drawing you to the diamond or the crack of the bat and roaring cheers of the crowd, these summer games are sure to be a home run.

MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com at Bristol Motor Speedway

History will be made on August 2nd as Tennessee hosts its first-ever American League or National League game at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway. Known as the “Last Great Coliseum,” the track will transform into a fan-filled ballpark as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves. Not just a show for sports lovers, the day is also a double-header for music lovers too, with iconic performers Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Jake Owen headlining a pre-game concert earlier in the day.

A limited number of tickets are still available to be part of MLB history. All ticketholders will have access to the Speedway Classic Fan Zone in addition to the baseball game and pregame concert – making for a full day of family-friendly programming. Ticket purchase opportunities and additional event information can be found at MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic.

After 25 years away, the Smokies have returned to Knoxville, making their homecoming debut at Covenant Health Ballpark. Formerly known as the Tennessee Smokies, the team has changed its name to the Knoxville Smokies. Some logos even pay homage to the city’s landmarks, including the Sunsphere and Henley Bridge.

The ballpark, framed by the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains, also includes rental and retail space and is surrounded by brand-new condos and apartments.

Watching a Chattanooga Lookouts game is no strikeout. Named after Lookout Mountain, the team is wrapping up its final season at AT&T Field. On deck for the AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, a brand-new stadium, Erlanger Park, is set to open for the 2026 season.

Located in Chattanooga’s South Broad District, the park plans to restore two historic buildings, featuring prime event space and an on-site food hall for fans and visitors alike. Positioned along the Tennessee Riverwalk and boasting views of the team’s namesake — Lookout Mountain, the venue blends two fan favorites: nature and sports.

In the heart of downtown Memphis, the Redbirds are back on the field at AutoZone Park—a stadium nationally praised by Sports Illustrated and Ballpark America. With Memphis flavor on deck, fans can enjoy everything from specialty adult beverages to a curveball on the classic baseball snack: nachos featuring Memphis barbecue.

The award-winning venue blends modern amenities with timeless charm and offers a wide range of seating, from lawn spots and suites to a picnic pavilion and an open-air party deck that holds up to 175 lovers of the game. To cap a fun evening, don’t miss the Redbird’s fireworks show, every Saturday night game.

Another joyful noise is ringing out in Music City—the crack of the bat. The Nashville Sounds are in full swing at First Horizon Park, continuing a baseball tradition that dates to the 1860s, when Union soldiers introduced the sport to the local community.

Located on the grounds of the original field known as Sulphur Springs Bottom, today’s park connects Music City with its baseball roots. The field also lights the night with weekend fireworks displays, fun for the entire family.



From fastballs and fireworks to music legends and mountain views, Tennessee is the place to be this summer for fans of America’s favorite pastime. So, grab a hot dog, find your seat and get ready to cheer because it’s baseball time in Tennessee. Join the conversation on social media with @TNvacation using hashtag #TNSoundsPerfect.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state. Tennessee is

a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled

hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee. Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.