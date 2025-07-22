79.3 F
TWRA Stocks Over 1,000 Rainbow Trout in Fort Campbell Streams

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRAMontgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) stocked rainbow trout in Fort Campbell streams on July 17th, 2025, releasing a total of 1,002 rainbow trout into four of six locations.

The approximate numbers of fish released in each location were 220 fish at Pumphouse Road, 220 fish at Mabry Road bridge, 264 fish at Three Bridges, and 298 fish at 101st Airborne Road bridge. Fletchers Fork was not stocked due to high water temperature and Kinzer Pond was not stocked due to excessive aquatic vegetation.

 Special fishing regulations apply, and a Post Fishing Permit is required in addition to a valid Tennessee fishing license and trout stamp. For details, contact the Community Recreation Division, Hunting and Fishing Unit, Fort Campbell, KY 42223-5000; phone 270.798.9824. Visit the Fort Campbell website to learn more.

The next stocking event will occur the week of August 24th and will be the final 2025 stocking event conducted by TWRA / Dale Hollow National Fish Hatchery.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance Loon Drive and Egret Drive
