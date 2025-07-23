Ascension Saint Thomas Approved to Build New Full-Service Hospital in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – Ascension Saint Thomas has received approval from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to move forward with a new, full-service hospital that will serve as the anchor of a growing, community-centered health system in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The approved facility, located on 96 acres at the intersection of Highway 76 and Interstate 24, will include 44 inpatient beds with future capacity to expand to 132.

Supported by an integrated health campus, the hospital will help transform access to care across Clarksville-Montgomery County, and the surrounding region, reducing travel time, improving care coordination, and expanding services available close to home.

The project represents a $148.5 million investment in the community and is expected to create approximately 250 new healthcare jobs, expanding access to high-quality, faith-based care.

The hospital will include:

Emergency care, inpatient surgery, cardiology, women’s health, neonatal intensive care (NICU), and other key specialties

Outpatient surgery, advanced imaging, and other ambulatory and outpatient services to support seamless care coordination

Space designed to grow as the community’s needs evolve

The health campus will include:

On-campus locations for Tennessee Oncology and Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, two of the state’s most respected physician groups

A new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) facility addressing the critical need for expanded emergency services

This investment highlights Ascension Saint Thomas’ commitment to ensuring Tennesseans have access to nationally-recognized, mission-driven healthcare close to home. Today, many Montgomery County residents travel up to 50 miles for services like surgery and maternity care. This new hospital and health campus aim to bring trusted, high-quality care directly to the community.

“This approval marks a pivotal moment for Clarksville and Montgomery County,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “Our new hospital and health campus will deliver essential services closer to home, improving access and outcomes across the region. We are proud to invest in a healthier future and honored to serve alongside local leaders and families as we build a lasting legacy of care.”

Growing with the Clarksville Community

With more than 300 care sites across Middle Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas has served the Clarksville community for generations, delivering care grounded in compassion, access, and trusted local relationships. Since opening its first local site in 2005, Ascension Saint Thomas has expanded to 14 care locations and numerous affiliated providers in Montgomery County. The newly approved campus builds on this strong foundation, expanding the system’s reach while remaining guided by the values and priorities of the local community.

What Comes Next

Following the approval of the Certificate of Need, Ascension Saint Thomas will move into the design and development phase in partnership with elected officials, community leaders and partner organizations. Regular updates and community engagement opportunities will continue to be shared at ascension.org/clarksville.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a 125-year history of delivering personalized care, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, including affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics, and specialty facilities.

With more than 13,000 associates, Ascension Saint Thomas serves millions of patients annually. It is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., with approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, and 121 hospitals. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for those living in poverty and other community benefit programs.

