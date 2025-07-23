Austin Peay State University Track and Field Honored for Academic Excellence

New Orleans, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honor, the organization announced.

The Governors posted at least a 3.37 grade-point average across both the fall and spring semesters during the 2024-25 academic year, with a 3.5 GPA in the fall and a 3.37 in the spring.

Additionally, the APSU had 23 student-athletes named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and 26 tabbed to the dean’s list last season. The program also has posted at least a 3.0 GPA for 14-straight semesters.

The USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honor marks the second-straight for the Governors and the eighth time the program has received the academic distinction since 2010.

In order to be eligible for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Award, institutions must post at least a 3.0 GPA for the academic year.

Austin Peay State University was one of two Atlantic Sun Conference programs to earn the honor, joined by Eastern Kentucky.

