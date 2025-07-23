83.7 F
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland to Dazzle Clarksville on November 28th at F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank ArenaClarksville, TN – TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment, announces its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada. 
 
A must-see holiday event and beloved tradition for families everywhere, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland launches with two tours on November 19th in Ottumwa, Iowa, and November 25th in Rochester, Minnesota before traveling to more than 80 cities across the U. S. and Canada, including a stop at F&M Bank Arena on November 28th. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25th, 2025 at www.CirqueMusica.com and www.myfmbankarena.com.
 
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025 will have all-new costumes, new music and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year’s show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy.  Popular V.I.P. experience tickets are available in select markets for guests to go behind the scenes to meet cast members, pose for photos with props and more.
 
 
“This year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has even more cirque acts to captivate and inspire awe in our audiences. We are proud to say it’s one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We are so excited to announce we have two Cirque Musica tours stopping in more than 80 cities this year. We look forward to working with our partners, venues and talented cast to bring our spectacular show to families everywhere.”
 
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breathtaking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.
 
2025 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Tour Dates – Additional markets in the U.S. and Canada will be announced later this summer.
 
11/19/25         Ottumwa         IA         Bridgeview Center
11/20/25         Mason City      IA         NIACC
11/21/25         Green Bay       WI        Weidner Center                                               
11/22/25         Wausau           WI        Grand Theater
11/23/25         Burnsville        MN      Ames Center
11/25/25         Sioux Falls       SD        Washington Pavilion
11/26/25         Ames               IA         Stephens Auditorium
11/26/25         Joliet                IL  Rialto
11/28/25         Davenport       IA         Adler Theatre                                                        
11/28/25      Clarksville       TN        F&M Bank Arena
11/29/25         Bloomington   IL         Bloomington Center
11/29/25         Rockford          IL         Coronado PAC                                                
11/30/25         Cedar Rapids   IA         Paramount
 
 
11/30/25         Grand Forks     ND       Alerus Center
12/2/25           St. Louis           MO      The Factory
12/2/25           Edmonton        AB        River Cree
12/3/25           Greenville       PA        Palace Theatre                                               
12/3/25           Grand Prairie  AB        Bonnetts Energy Centre
12/4/25           Springfield       MA      MGM
12/4/25           Prince George BC        CN Centre
12/5/25           Easton             PA        State Theater                                                       
12/5/25           Abbotsford      BC        Abbotsford Centre
12/6/25           Cherokee         NC       Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
12/7/25           Wilkes-Barre   PA        FM Kirby Center                                             
12/7/25           Seattle             WA      Angel Of The Winds
12/9/25           Albany             NY        The Palace Theatre
12/10/25         Lowell              MA      Lowell Memorial Auditorium                                    
12/11/25         Buffalo            NY        UB Center
12/12/25         Louisville         KY        Palace Theatre
12/12/25         Riverside         CA        Fox Theater
12/13/25         Rochester        NY        Kodak Center
12/14/25         Atlantic City    NJ        Ocean City Casino
12/15/25         Richmond        VA        Altria Theater
 
 
12/16/25         Roanoke          VA        Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
12/16/25         Folsom             CA        Harris Center                                                 
12/17/25         Augusta           GA       Miller Theater
12/17/25         Los Angeles     CA        Youtube Theater
12/18/25         The Villages    FL         Savannah Center
12/18/25         Friant               CA        Table Mountain
12/19/25         Clearwater      FL         Ruth Eckard
12/19/25         Friant             CA        Table Mountain
12/20/25         Melbourne      FL         King Center
12/20/25         Mesa               AZ        Mesa Arts Center
12/21/25         Sarasota          FL         Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/21/25         Prescott           AZ        Findlay Toyota Center
12/22/25         Jacksonville     FL         Florida Theater
12/22/25         Grand Junction CO      The Avalon Theatre
12/23/25         Loveland          CO       Blue Arena
12/24/25         Cedar Park      TX        H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
12/26/25         Frisco               TX        Comerica Center
12/27/25         Fort Worth      TX        Will Rogers Memorial Center                                    
12/27/25         Santa Fe          NM      Buffalo Thunder Casino
12/28/25         San Antonio     TX        Tobin Center                                                                                   
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy – a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.
 

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time.
 
With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.
 
For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

About TCG Entertainment

TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment.  With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. Current and past productions include DC Films in Concert, multiple productions of Cirque Musica, MasterChef Live, Rocky in Concert, A Night of Symphonic Rock, and more.  www.TCGEnt.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.
 
Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.
 
F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, Tennessee.
 
