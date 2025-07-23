Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland to Dazzle Clarksville on November 28th at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment, announces its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada. – TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment, announces its all-newtour to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

A must-see holiday event and beloved tradition for families everywhere, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland launches with two tours on November 19th in Ottumwa, Iowa, and November 25th in Rochester, Minnesota before traveling to more than 80 cities across the U. S. and Canada, including a stop at F&M Bank Arena on November 28th. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25th, 2025 at www.CirqueMusica.com and www.myfmbankarena.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2025 will have all-new costumes, new music and even more spectacular cirque acts, making this year’s show the most ethereal and breathtaking in its 16 years of inspiring holiday joy. Popular V.I.P. experience tickets are available in select markets for guests to go behind the scenes to meet cast members, pose for photos with props and more.

“This year, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has even more cirque acts to captivate and inspire awe in our audiences. We are proud to say it’s one of our most beautiful shows in all our years of holiday magic making,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We are so excited to announce we have two Cirque Musica tours stopping in more than 80 cities this year. We look forward to working with our partners, venues and talented cast to bring our spectacular show to families everywhere.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breathtaking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.

2025 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Tour Dates – Additional markets in the U.S. and Canada will be announced later this summer.

11/19/25 Ottumwa IA Bridgeview Center

11/20/25 Mason City IA NIACC

11/21/25 Green Bay WI Weidner Center

11/22/25 Wausau WI Grand Theater

11/23/25 Burnsville MN Ames Center

11/25/25 Sioux Falls SD Washington Pavilion

11/26/25 Ames IA Stephens Auditorium

11/26/25 Joliet IL Rialto

11/28/25 Davenport IA Adler Theatre

11/28/25 Clarksville TN F&M Bank Arena

11/29/25 Bloomington IL Bloomington Center

11/29/25 Rockford IL Coronado PAC

11/30/25 Cedar Rapids IA Paramount

11/30/25 Grand Forks ND Alerus Center

12/2/25 St. Louis MO The Factory

12/2/25 Edmonton AB River Cree

12/3/25 Greenville PA Palace Theatre

12/3/25 Grand Prairie AB Bonnetts Energy Centre

12/4/25 Springfield MA MGM

12/4/25 Prince George BC CN Centre

12/5/25 Easton PA State Theater

12/5/25 Abbotsford BC Abbotsford Centre

12/6/25 Cherokee NC Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

12/7/25 Wilkes-Barre PA FM Kirby Center

12/7/25 Seattle WA Angel Of The Winds

12/9/25 Albany NY The Palace Theatre

12/10/25 Lowell MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

12/11/25 Buffalo NY UB Center

12/12/25 Louisville KY Palace Theatre

12/12/25 Riverside CA Fox Theater

12/13/25 Rochester NY Kodak Center

12/14/25 Atlantic City NJ Ocean City Casino

12/15/25 Richmond VA Altria Theater

12/16/25 Roanoke VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

12/16/25 Folsom CA Harris Center

12/17/25 Augusta GA Miller Theater

12/17/25 Los Angeles CA Youtube Theater

12/18/25 The Villages FL Savannah Center

12/18/25 Friant CA Table Mountain

12/19/25 Clearwater FL Ruth Eckard

12/19/25 Friant CA Table Mountain

12/20/25 Melbourne FL King Center

12/20/25 Mesa AZ Mesa Arts Center

12/21/25 Sarasota FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/21/25 Prescott AZ Findlay Toyota Center

12/22/25 Jacksonville FL Florida Theater

12/22/25 Grand Junction CO The Avalon Theatre

12/23/25 Loveland CO Blue Arena

12/24/25 Cedar Park TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

12/26/25 Frisco TX Comerica Center

12/27/25 Fort Worth TX Will Rogers Memorial Center

12/27/25 Santa Fe NM Buffalo Thunder Casino

12/28/25 San Antonio TX Tobin Center

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy – a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com .

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time.

With its multiple productions, including Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Cirque Musica Symphonic, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages.

For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

About TCG Entertainment

TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. Current and past productions include DC Films in Concert, multiple productions of Cirque Musica, MasterChef Live, Rocky in Concert, A Night of Symphonic Rock, and more. www.TCGEnt.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12" x 12" x 6") and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5" x 4.5" or smaller), will be permitted following screening.