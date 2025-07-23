90.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Lady Marion Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Maintenance

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Lady Marion Drive between Kings Deer Drive and Nottingham Place for water valve replacement work, and traffic will be detoured to Nottingham Place and Kings Deer Drive.

Water service was turned off at 10:00am on the following roads in the Sherwood Forest subdivision to allow for the work.

  • Lady Marion Drive (Friar Drive to Nottingham Place)
  • Nottingham Place (Lady Marion Drive to Short Street)
  • Short Street (Nottingham Place to Kings Deer Drive)
  • Friar Drive

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

