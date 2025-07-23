Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating an identity theft case that occurred on July 19th, 2025, at Governor’s Square Mall. The incident began when the victim unknowingly had her purse stolen at around 6:00pm while shopping.

Shortly afterward, her credit cards were used to purchase approximately $975.00 worth of merchandise at two nearby stores. The victim confronted the two female suspects, who were accompanied by three juveniles at the time.

The suspects fled the area in a white, four-door vehicle with tinted windows and a Tennessee license plate. Unfortunately, the victim was unable to obtain the license plate number before the vehicle sped away.

The suspects are described as Black females. One was heavy set with long dark hair and wearing a blue shirt. The second suspect had orange hair tied in a bun, wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these individuals. If you recognize them or have any information, please contact CPD. A photo of the suspects is attached.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.