F2CON Gaming Tournament Returns to Clarksville This September

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville is again partnering with CDE Lightband to host F2CON in September. Make plans to join the tournament September 5th-7th, 2025 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for two days of intense competition, casual gaming, and fun for the entire family.

With CDE Lightband’s super-fast 100 gigabit internet, gamers won’t have to worry about lag as they battle their way to the main stage.

F2CON will feature many tournaments with a $10,000 pot bonus across various titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gears and more.

Like last year, F2CON will again welcome family-friendly cosplay on Saturday and Sunday, September 6th-7th, 2025. Whether coming out to participate in the full tournament, to hang out and play, check out the vendors, or enjoy the food trucks, gamers and fans are encouraged to prepare for the ultimate rematch.

“F2CON is an exciting and highly anticipated gaming event that continues to grow,” said Visit Clarksville Chair Ginna Holleman. “We appreciate the partnership with CDE. Their commitment to bring the event back year after year helps sustain Clarksville’s reputation for hosting a variety of quality events that bring new people and new money to our community and economy.”

To view all tournaments and schedules or to register for the event, go to www.F2CON.com.

Photos From Last Year’s F2CON

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offers Electric, Internet, Video and Voice to customers in the city limits of Clarksville. CDE Lightband is the municipal power provider, serving over 77,000 metered homes and businesses with electric service, as well as over 29,000 customers with broadband services.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. The economic impact of tourism spending in Montgomery County in 2023 totaled $385.6 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.