Tennessee Drivers Enjoy Lower Prices at the Pump as Average Drops Again

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.76, which is three cents less expensive than a week ago, eight cents less than last month, and 36 cents less than one year ago. Tennessee has the third-lowest gas price average in the country, behind Mississippi ($2.71) and Texas ($2.75).

“This week prices held steady across the state as oil and gasoline futures markets saw minimal movement,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

National Gas Prices

In the thick of summer, gas prices are laying low with the national average for a gallon of regular going down one cent from a week ago to $3.14. Pump prices have dipped to match the summer of 2021, the last time seasonal gas prices were this low.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 14 cents to settle at $66.38 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)