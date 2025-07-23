90.8 F
Tennessee Drivers Enjoy Lower Prices at the Pump as Average Drops Again

At $2.76, Tennessee Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.76, which is three cents less expensive than a week ago, eight cents less than last month, and 36 cents less than one year ago. Tennessee has the third-lowest gas price average in the country, behind Mississippi ($2.71) and Texas ($2.75).

“This week prices held steady across the state as oil and gasoline futures markets saw minimal movement,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. 

National Gas Prices

In the thick of summer, gas prices are laying low with the national average for a gallon of regular going down one cent from a week ago to $3.14. Pump prices have dipped to match the summer of 2021, the last time seasonal gas prices were this low.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 14 cents to settle at $66.38 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 422.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.76 $2.75 $2.79 $2.84 $3.12
Chattanooga $2.68 $2.66 $2.73 $2.82 $3.07
Knoxville $2.74 $2.74 $2.75 $2.84 $3.04
Memphis $2.82 $2.82 $2.83 $2.85 $3.08
Nashville $2.79 $2.77 $2.83 $2.89 $3.19
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
