Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 24th-28th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for several days of intense summer heat as high temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper 90s through the weekend and into early next week.

Humidity levels will push heat index values into the triple digits, especially Thursday through Monday, with limited relief at night. While most days will remain dry, there’s a slight chance of afternoon storms during the weekend and the start of the workweek.

Expect abundant sunshine throughout Thursday, with high temperatures reaching near 94 degrees. Combined with the humidity, heat index values may climb as high as 105. Winds will be light from the south-southwest around 5 mph, providing minimal relief from the heat.

Mostly clear skies will persist into Thursday night, with overnight lows around 74 degrees. A gentle south wind will become calm overnight, contributing to a warm and muggy evening.

A nearly identical forecast to Thursday, Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 94. Heat index values could soar up to 107 degrees, making it feel dangerously hot during the afternoon. Winds will start calm and shift to the south around 5 mph later in the day.

Skies remain mostly clear as the temperature dips to a low around 75 Friday night. A light breeze from the south will fade into calm overnight conditions, continuing the trend of warm and humid nights.

A slight break in the dry pattern comes Saturday afternoon, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. South-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph may offer a brief breeze during the heat of the day.

The evening will be mostly clear, with a low of around 76 on Saturday night. South-southwest winds around 5 mph will persist before tapering off overnight.

Another warm and sunny day is forecast for Sunday, with highs peaking near 96. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. West-southwest winds around 5 mph will accompany the heat.

Sunday night the skies stay mostly clear through the night with a low near 76. Winds from the west will become calm by evening, making for a still, humid night.

The heat ramps up further to start the week on Monday, with a high of 97 degrees under sunny skies. There is a 20% chance of isolated afternoon storms, but most areas will remain dry and hot.

Monday night remains mostly clear with lows settling around 76, continuing the trend of warm and quiet nights.

Clarksville-Montgomery County is entering an extended stretch of high summer heat, with multiple days expected to see heat index values above 100. While the weekend may bring brief chances for afternoon storms, the overall pattern remains hot and mostly dry.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak heat, and check on vulnerable individuals and pets throughout the coming days.