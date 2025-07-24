89.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeEventsClarksville Police, United Way to Host 42nd Annual National Night Out on...
Events

Clarksville Police, United Way to Host 42nd Annual National Night Out on August 5th

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and event co-sponsors, is excited to invite the public to the 42nd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

This year’s event will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot located between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve.

The event encourages camaraderie and strengthens relationships, helping make Clarksville a safer, more united, and more caring place to live.

This FREE family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature:

  • Over 56 vendors

  • School supply giveaways

  • Bounce houses

  • Free food

  • Free haircuts

  • Live demonstrations

  • And much more!

The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will also be on-site with their mobile clinic, offering health and dental screenings, along with a limited number of well-child exams. 

For additional information about health services at the event, please get in touch with LaShanda Bailey at 615.429.6539 or LaShanda.Bailey@mwchc.org.

Come out, meet your neighbors, and enjoy an evening of fun, connection, and community spirit! We hope to see you there.

Previous article
Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Exclusive Seussical JR Presale for Package Holders
Next article
Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters to Benefit from Gift Honoring Jim and Dottie Mann
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information