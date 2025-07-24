Clarksville Police, United Way to Host 42nd Annual National Night Out on August 5th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and event co-sponsors, is excited to invite the public to the 42nd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

This year’s event will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot located between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve.

The event encourages camaraderie and strengthens relationships, helping make Clarksville a safer, more united, and more caring place to live.

This FREE family-friendly event is open to the public and will feature:

Over 56 vendors

School supply giveaways

Bounce houses

Free food

Free haircuts

Live demonstrations

And much more!

The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center will also be on-site with their mobile clinic, offering health and dental screenings, along with a limited number of well-child exams.

For additional information about health services at the event, please get in touch with LaShanda Bailey at 615.429.6539 or LaShanda.Bailey@mwchc.org.

Come out, meet your neighbors, and enjoy an evening of fun, connection, and community spirit! We hope to see you there.