Lone Oak Picnic Returns This Saturday with a Century-Old Tradition of Community and Celebration

Cunningham, TN – A summertime staple steeped in tradition is set to bring the community together again this Saturday, July 26th, as the 117th Lone Oak Picnic unfolds at its familiar home in Cunningham. Hosted by the Central Civitan Club, the annual event invites families, longtime friends, and first-time visitors to gather at 275 Highway 13 from 10:00am to 2:00pm for a day filled with down-home flavor and festive spirit.

Attendees will be greeted by the unmistakable aroma of slow-cooked barbecue — a centerpiece of the celebration — with hearty servings of pork and chicken available for purchase. Complementing the main course, guests can enjoy classic picnic fare like hot dogs, chips, ice cream, and cold beverages, all under shaded seating areas ideal for escaping the summer sun.

Ample free parking will be available off Alonzo Place.

Kids will find plenty to do with bounce houses and inflatables set up for nonstop fun, while adults can peruse a wide-ranging silent auction featuring donated items from area businesses and neighbors. Car enthusiasts will appreciate the classic cruise-in, where gleaming vintage vehicles and restored hot rods will be proudly displayed for all to admire.

Live entertainment will round out the atmosphere with performances by The Back Lot Pickers, known for their toe-tapping string band sound, and an exciting appearance by the Montgomery Central Marching Band, bringing energy and local talent to the event. Community leaders and elected officials are also expected to make an appearance, offering a chance for personal connections in a relaxed setting.

What began over a century ago as a small community gathering has grown into a cherished Montgomery County tradition. The Lone Oak Picnic continues to thrive thanks to the dedication of the Central Civitan Club and the generosity of its supporters, offering a nostalgic yet vibrant reminder of what makes small-town Tennessee events so special.

For more information and updates, visit the Central Civitan’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/centralcivitan

So gather your lawn chairs, bring your appetite, and join in a tradition that has brought neighbors together for generations — the Lone Oak Picnic returns this Saturday, and it promises a day of memories you won’t want to miss.

Photo From Last Year’s Lone Oak Picnic

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.