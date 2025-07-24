Montgomery County Parks and Recreaction Hosts Cool Community Celebration for Ice Cream Lovers

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation celebrated National Ice Cream Day a little early with a free, family-friendly community event on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, at Brigham Park.

The event brought together more than 100 residents for an afternoon of treats, activities, and the launch of a new initiative to bring summer fun to different county parks each year.

Dairy Queen of Riverside Drive delighted attendees by handing out free ice cream to guests. Promoting literacy was also a key part of the day, with Imagination Library of Montgomery County, Tennessee providing free books for children and hosting a Story Book Trail Adventure—an interactive reading experience inspiring kids to explore and engage with story book trail.

In addition to books and ice cream, local youth received free basketballs, thanks to a generous donation from Academy Sports, encouraging them to enjoy Brigham Park’s basketball courts. A highlight of the day was the appearance of Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball players, who joined the event to shoot hoops with kids, offering inspiration, mentorship, and unforgettable memories for young fans.

“I am incredibly proud of what Montgomery County has created at Brigham Park—one of our most charming pocket parks. Inspired by health department data showing high obesity and illiteracy rates in this area, the county transformed excess county property into a space that promotes both exercise and reading through a walking trail and a storybook trail,” said District 5 Montgomery County Commissioner, Rashidah Leverett.

“Our recent ice cream social was a great way to welcome families to the space, and I am so grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life—especially Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Dairy Queen, the APSU basketball team, the Imagination Library, and Pastor Brigham. I am excited for the future of Brigham Park and all it will offer the families of District 5,” Commissioner Leverett stated.

This event also marked the beginning of a new annual tradition to host an ice cream party at a different Montgomery County Park each summer. The goal is to promote local partnerships, encourage community engagement, and create accessible, family-focused fun across the region.

“Celebrating National Ice Cream Day was the perfect way to introduce this new initiative,” said Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Read. “We’re excited to continue bringing families together through creative and meaningful events in our beautiful parks.”

For more information about Montgomery County Parks and Recreation or future events, visit montgomerycountytn.gov/parks.