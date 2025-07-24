Nashville Sounds Shut Out for Third Time This Season in 2-0 Loss to Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds were shut out for the third time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday from First Horizon Park. Nestor Cortes made his fourth rehab stint, allowing two runs (one earned) over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

Craig Yoho increased his scoreless streak to 10 games and 11.0 innings, while Daz Cameron extended his hitting and on-base streak to nine games.

Cortes and Charlotte starter Bryse Wilson matched each other for the first 5.0 innings of the ballgame. Wilson punched out eight and allowed just one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings, while Cortes notched seven strikeouts through his first 5.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the sixth, the Knights scored the first runs of the game off Cortes. Ryan Noda cracked a solo home run to right, putting Charlotte up 1-0. Will Robertson reached third on a fielding error and scored on a base hit by Korey Lee to extend the Charlotte lead, 2-0.

One of the best scoring opportunities for Nashville came in the bottom of the eighth against Charlotte reliever Evan McKendry. Ernesto Martinez Jr. worked a walk and moved to third on a single by Freddy Zamora. With two outs, Drew Avans went down on strikes, and the score remained 2-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cameron singled to center to keep his hitting streak alive, but Nashville went scoreless the rest of the way to lose, 2-0.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.27) takes the ball on Thursday, as Nashville tries to regroup in game four of a six-game series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.