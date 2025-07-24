Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Exclusive Seussical JR Presale for Package Holders

Clarksville, TN – Presale for Seussical JR., our Season 43 opener at the Roxy Regional Theatre, is going on now! For the remainder of the week, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book tickets in advance for Seussical JR. before they go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 28th!

Friday, August 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 16th at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 16th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 17th at 2:00pm

Friday, August 22nd at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 23rd at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 23rd at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 24th at 2:00pm

Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current location a little longer, so Seussical JR. will be presented at 100 Franklin Street. We can’t wait to see you in Season 43!

Haven’t purchased a Season 43 Ten-Pack or Eight-Pack of tickets yet? No problem! Purchase your Season 42 Ten-Pack here or at the link below.

