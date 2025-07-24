85.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Exclusive Seussical JR Presale for Package Holders

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Presale for Seussical JR., our Season 43 opener at the Roxy Regional Theatre, is going on now!  For the remainder of the week, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 to book tickets in advance for Seussical JR. before they go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 28th! 

  • Friday, August 15th at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, August 16th at 2:00pm
  • Saturday, August 16th at 7:00pm
  • Sunday, August 17th at 2:00pm
  • Friday, August 22nd at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, August 23rd at 2:00pm
  • Saturday, August 23rd at 7:00pm
  • Sunday, August 24th at 2:00pm

Please note: Due to construction delays for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, we will remain in our current location a little longer, so Seussical JR. will be presented at 100 Franklin Street.  We can’t wait to see you in Season 43!

Haven’t purchased a Season 43 Ten-Pack or Eight-Pack of tickets yet?  No problem!  Purchase your Season 42 Ten-Pack here or at the link below.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

