APSU Unveils 2025-26 Men’s Golf Schedule Featuring Coast-to-Coast Competition

Clarksville, TN – Highlighted by trips to California, Puerto Rico, Nevada, and the return of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key announced the Governors’ 2025-26 schedule, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University begins Key’s second season at the helm, where it started his first, at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, September 7th-9th, at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The Governors finished third in Key’s debut at the Golfweek Fall Challenge last season, with Patton Samuels shooting 15-under 201 to win individual medalist honors in his APSU debut.

The APSU Govs then make their first of two trips to Florida to compete in Texas State’s Destin Collegiate, September 22nd-24th, at Raven Golf Club in Miramar Beach, Florida. Next, the Governors make their only trip to Arkansas this season for Little Rock’s Everett Buick GMC Invitational, October 13th-14th, at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University closes its fall schedule when it competes in the Saint Mary’s Invitational, October 20th-22nd, at Bayonet & Blackhorse Golf Course in Seaside, California. The trip marks the Governors’ first journey to the Golden State since 2011, when they played in San Francisco’s The Triumph at Pauma Valley.

To open the spring season, the Governors make their first-ever trip outside the Contiguous United States when they play in UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, February 8th-10th, at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Austin Peay State University heads to the desert to play in Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, February 22nd-24th, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada. The Govs then head to the course that hosted the 2025 NCAA Tallahassee Regional when they compete in Florida State’s Seminole Intercollegiate, March 15th-17th, at Seminole Legacy Golf Course in Tallahassee, Florida.

For the first time since 2023, and the first time under Key, the Govs host the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, March 23rd-24th, at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee. The 2023 APSU Intercollegiate was a 36-hole, one-day event at Clarksville Country Club, and the tournament returns to Greystone for the fifth time and first time since 2019.

Austin Peay State University has won its home tour seven times, with its most-recent victory being in 2014 at The Links at Novadell. Seven Govs have also won individual medalist honors at the home event, with Marco Iten’s 2014 win at The Links at Novadell being the most recent.

Finally, Austin Peay State University closes the regular season when it plays in Murray State’s The Racer Intercollegiate, April 6th-7th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs then make their fourth appearance at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, April 21st-23rd, which will be played at Kinderlou Forest Golf Course in Valdosta, Georgia, for the second-straight season. Austin Peay State University finished ninth at last season’s ASUN Championship, with Samuels leading the team with a 24th-place finish at Kinderlou Forest.

For news and updates throughout the 2025-26 golf campaign, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.