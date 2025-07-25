APSU Women’s Golf Reveals 2025-26 Schedule Under Coach Jessica Combs

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs has announced the 2025-26 slate, Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to be able to travel with the team to some new tournaments this upcoming season,” said Combs. “We are going to see some fresh competitions as well as some familiar faces, and I think it will end up being a great mix. This will be a great schedule for our four new freshmen to jump into after graduating three this spring.”

Austin Peay State University opens the season at the Total Athlete Collegiate Tournament hosted by Athletes in Action, September 8th-9th, at the Country Club of the North in Xenia, Ohio. After opening the season in Ohio, the Governors head to Paducah, Kentucky, to play in Murray State’s The Velvet, September 15th-16th, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Next, the APSU Govs compete in the Jackrabbit Invitational, October 4th-5th, hosted by South Dakota State at the Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa.

For the fifth-straight season, Austin Peay competes in the Arkansas State Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 13th-14th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

After a 4-3 match play win against Murray State in 2024, the Governors face the Racers again at the Battle of the Border, October 19th, at the Clarksville Country Club. Austin Peay State University concludes the fall season at The Judson hosted by Southern Miss at the Hattiesburg Country Club in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, October 26th-28th.

The spring season starts at the Texas Golf Throwdown, February 16th-17th, hosted by Sam Houston State at the Woodlands Country Club in Woodland, Texas. Following their stay in Texas, APSU heads to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Huntsville Intercollegiate hosted by Samford at the Robert Trent Jones Highlands Course, March 2nd-3rd.

Austin Peay State University returns to Texas for the Houston Christian’s Riverbend Intercollegiate, March 9th-10th, at Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Texas. Then, for the first time in the 2025-26 season, the Govs tee it up in the home state when they compete at Lipscomb’s The Nashville Invitational, March 23rd-24th, at the President’s Reserve of Hermitage Golf Course.

The Kentucky Invitational is next for the Governors, March 29th, at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. The regular season wraps up at Murray State’s Jan Weaver Invitational, April 11th-12th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky.

The Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 17th-19th, is held at the Dothan Country Club.

