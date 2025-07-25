83.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeNewsNational Gas Prices Hold Steady at $3.16 Amid Summer Slowdown
News

National Gas Prices Hold Steady at $3.16 Amid Summer Slowdown

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – Drivers are feeling the slower pace of summer at the pump as gas prices remain steady. The national average for a gallon of regular is back at $3.16 after dropping a couple of cents this past week.

The summer of lower gas prices continues thanks to crude oil prices averaging around $65.00 a barrel. Pump prices so far in 2025 haven’t had any major spikes or dips compared to other recent years.  

Today’s National Average: $3.162 

One Week Ago: $3.160 

One Month Ago: $3.224 

One Year Ago: $3.512 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.48 million b/d last week to 8.96. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 232.9 million barrels to 231.1. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day. 

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 7-24-25Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 6 cents to settle at $65.25 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 419 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 9% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.48), Hawaii ($4.46), Washington ($4.38), Oregon ($3.98), Alaska ($3.76), Nevada ($3.72), Idaho ($3.48), Illinois ($3.40), Utah ($3.37), and Washington, DC ($3.33). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.70), Louisiana ($2.77), Oklahoma ($2.77), Texas ($2.78), Alabama ($2.78), Tennessee ($2.80), Arkansas ($2.82), South Carolina ($2.84), Kansas ($2.85), and Missouri ($2.86).  

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Alaska (51 cents), Hawaii (46 cents), Tennessee (46 cents), Montana (45 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), Alabama (43 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents),  Wisconsin (42 cents), and Louisiana (42 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Nebraska (29 cents), Delaware (32 cents), Colorado (33 cents), Vermont (33 cents), North Carolina (33 cents), and Washington, DC (33 cents).  

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Leadership Department Sweeps Top Three Honors at National Conference
Next article
APSU Unveils 2025-26 Men’s Golf Schedule Featuring Coast-to-Coast Competition
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information