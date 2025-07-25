Unearth the Legend: The Bell Witch in Myth and Mystery Comes to Clarksville’s Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – A centuries-old legend returns to the spotlight this summer as the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center invites the public to experience The Bell Witch in Myth and Mystery, an unforgettable storytelling event led by noted author and public historian Dr. Rick Gregory.

Set for Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at 3:00pm in the museum’s Turner Auditorium, this one-of-a-kind presentation is free to attend, though museum admission is separate.

Known as Tennessee’s most chilling and enduring supernatural tale, the legend of the Bell Witch has haunted imaginations for over 200 years—passed down by candlelight, echoed on stage, and immortalized on screen. But how did this ghostly figure from Adams, Tennessee, rise to international infamy? And what truths might still be buried beneath the folklore?

Dr. Gregory, a lifelong resident of Adams and a respected historian, has spent years digging into the roots of the Bell Witch saga. During this spellbinding program, he’ll unravel how the legend began, why it’s stood the test of time, and what he’s uncovered from locals who swear they’ve had encounters of their own. Attendees will also hear Gregory’s personal connection to the story—an account sure to leave listeners with goosebumps.

This high-demand event is expected to fill quickly. Don’t miss your chance to explore one of America’s most famous hauntings with someone who knows it best. Reserve your spot today at customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

