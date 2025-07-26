89.6 F
News

Fire Risk Alert: Over 600,000 Frigidaire-Branded Minifridges Recalled After $700K in Property Damage

By News Staff
Recalled Curtis International Minifridge Model EFMIS175

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – What was meant to chill your favorite drinks could end up sparking disaster. Curtis International has issued an urgent recall of several Frigidaire-brand minifridges after reports linked them to multiple fire and burn hazards—resulting in over $700,000 in property damage across the country.

The recall covers popular 6- and 9-can models with the following model numbers: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175. The affected units, sold in a wide range of colors including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink, and silver, were a staple in dorm rooms, offices, and homes for convenient, compact cooling. But now, they may pose a dangerous threat.

“Frigidaire” is printed on the front of each recalled unit, and model and serial numbers can be found on a label on the back. Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the minifridge and check their unit’s serial number against the recall list. The defective appliances have already been connected to multiple incidents of overheating, sparking, and smoke—some severe enough to cause fires.

If you own one of these minifridges, don’t wait—a simple appliance should never put your home or safety at risk. Visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) or the Curtis International website to find out if your model is affected and to learn how to receive a refund or replacement.

Your peace of mind is worth far more than a few cold cans—act now to stay safe.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Frigidaire-brand Minifridges, models EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175, limited to the serial numbers listed below.
 
Hazard: The minifridges’ internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite the surrounding plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards.
 
Remedy: Refund
 
Recall Date: July 24th, 2025
 
Units: About 634,000
 
Description: This recall involves Curtis International minifridges. “Frigidaire” is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model numbers of the affected units are: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. The minifridges were sold in 6- and 9-Can sizes. Recalled minifridges include only the serial numbers identified below. The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink and silver.
 
 
Model Number  Serial Number 
EFMIS129  Between A2001 to A2308 – if model number is “EFMIS129-B” or EFMIS129-C”, it is not included in this recall.
EFMIS137 Between A2001 to A2312
EFMIS149 Between A2001 to A2308
EFMIS175 Between A2001 to A2310
 
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write “Recall” using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with local and state regulations.
 
Incidents/Injuries: Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of the minifridges smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire, with property damages totaling more than $700,000. Two consumers reported smoke inhalation injuries.
 
Sold At: Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com from January 2020 through December 2023 for between $36.00 and $40.00.
 
Manufacturer(s): ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd., of China
 
Importer(s): Curtis International Ltd., of Canada 
 
 
Manufactured In: China
 
Recall number: 25-395
