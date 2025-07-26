Marsha Blackburn Calls Out Democratic Obstruction in Discussion on Working-Class Legislation

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor slamming Democrats for obstructing the voting process on President Donald J. Trump’s nominees, his efforts to enforce our immigration laws and secure the border, and his America First policies in the courts:

While Republicans Work to Deliver Wins for the American People, Democrats Are Obstructing President Trump’s Agenda

In November, President Trump and Republicans received a powerful mandate from the American people to secure our border, strengthen our economy, rein in wasteful spending, and Make America Great Again.

By passing the One Big Beautiful Bill, we delivered on this mandate by securing…

The largest tax cut in U.S. history—including reduced taxes on tips and overtime, a $6,000 bonus deduction for seniors, and the permanent extension of President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts;

It also reduces the burden of the death tax for millions, providing critical relief for family-owned businesses and farmers;

It bolsters our Armed Forces with a $150 billion increase in military spending;

It provides the largest-ever investment in border security so that we can complete the border wall and hire thousands of new Border Patrol Agents;

It strengthens Medicaid by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the program;

It restores fiscal sanity by eliminating hundreds of billions of dollars in far-left spending;

And it accomplishes so much more.

These are huge wins for the American people. But our work is far from finished.

Democrats Are Hurting Americans by Obstructing President Trump’s Nominees

At the top of the list: confirming President Trump’s nominees.

The President deserves to have his team in place to enact his America First agenda.

But instead of working with us to carry out the will of the American people, our colleagues across the aisle have chosen to obstruct at any cost.

Right now, we have 135 pending nominations in the Senate.

There is absolutely zero reason we should have this backlog—especially with such important nominations:

U.S. ambassadorships to the Vatican, the Netherlands, Chile, Greece, and the European Union;

Seven federal judgeships;

U.S. Attorneys;

Under Secretaries for the Departments of Veterans Affairs and the Navy;

The Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission;

And much more.

Democrats, however, are trying to slow down the voting process on these qualified nominees as much as possible.

They’re losing at the ballot box, in the halls of Congress, and in the courts—so stalling is all they have left to spite the President.

They might think that they are hurting Republicans. In reality, they are hurting the American people.

Every single day that goes by with stalled nomination votes is another day that these qualified nominees are unable to get to work on behalf of our country.

Democrats’ Obstruction Is Nothing New – Recent Disclosures Show Obama Manufactured Russia Collusion Hoax to Derail President Trump

Unfortunately, this obstruction is nothing new.

With the recent disclosures from Director of National Intelligence Gabbard, we are learning even more about how President Obama and Democrats manufactured the Russia Hoax to try to derail President Trump’s first term.

Activist Judges Have Blocked Lawful Orders from President Trump in Attempts to Obstruct His Agenda

For months, far-left activist judges undermined our Constitution by blocking lawful orders from the Trump administration in a brazen effort to decide nationwide policy.

Their abuse of power only came to an end when the Supreme Court reined in the use of nationwide injunctions.

Democrats Have Obstructed ICE Agents from Enforcing Immigration Law

And more recently, we’ve seen Democrats try their best to obstruct a core part of the America First agenda: Securing our border.

Americans want our border to be secure. And they want criminal illegal aliens removed from their communities.

Across the country, ICE and Border Patrol agents have been hard at work carrying out this mandate and arresting criminals who have no right to be in our country.

Yet Democrats are working to vilify and undermine our brave federal law enforcement.

We’ve seen congressional Democrats try to storm ICE facilities—including a House member who faces federal charges for assaulting an ICE officer.

They’ve smeared ICE agents who are risking their lives to protect our country, comparing them to “secret police” and the Nazis.

They’ve pushed legislation that would prohibit officers from wearing masks, exposing them and their families to targeted harassment.

This is all happening as ICE officers face an 830 percent surge in assaults.

Just this month, far-left criminals ambushed officers at an ICE facility in Texas, shooting one officer in the neck.

Three days later, a man sent three people to the hospital after firing dozens of rounds at a separate Border Patrol facility in Texas.

These brave officers deserve our total and undivided support.

And the American people deserve to have elected representatives who protect their interests.

That’s what Republicans are working to do every single day. And nothing—including obstruction from the other side of the aisle—is going to stop us.