Nashville Sounds Snap Scoreless Streak with Thrilling 5-4 Win Over Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put an end to their 19.0 inning scoreless streak with an eight-hit performance in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights from First Horizon Park. Raynel Delgado ripped his first home run of the season, and Bobby Dalbec etched his fourth multi-hit performance over his last six games.

The Nashville offense struck first in the bottom of the second against Charlotte starter Jesse Scholtens. Dalbec singled, and Oliver Dunn worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Jorge Alfaro doubled to left, moving Dunn to third and scoring Dalbec to make it 1-0 and end the scoreless streak. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in Dunn with a sacrifice fly, and Delgado launched his first homer of the year on a two-run shot to increase the lead 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Knights scored their first runs of the game off Sounds starter Logan Henderson. Dominic Fletcher was hit by a pitch, and Will Robertson doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Fletcher scored on a groundout by Andre Lipcius, and Robertson was plated on a single from Bryan Ramos to cut the lead, 4-2.

The Sounds bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Knights reliever Jared Shuster. Alfaro, Martinez Jr., and Delgado each recorded singles to load the bases. Jimmy Herron plated Alfaro from third with a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Charlotte responded again off Henderson in the top of the sixth inning. Corey Julks singled, and Robertson doubled to put runners on second and third. Lipcius earned a base hit to left, moving Robertson to third and scoring Julks to make it 5-3. Ramos cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Robertson to score from third.

Sounds reliever Joel Payamps entered the game for Nashville in the top of the ninth, and fired a scoreless frame to finalize the score, 5-4.

Nashville goes for the series victory on Sunday with right-hander Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.77) toeing the slab for the Sounds. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:05pm CT.