78.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 27, 2025
HomeSportsNashville Sounds Snap Scoreless Streak with Thrilling 5-4 Win Over Charlotte Knights
Sports

Nashville Sounds Snap Scoreless Streak with Thrilling 5-4 Win Over Charlotte Knights

Reynel Delgado collects first home run, Bobby Dalbec notches another multi-hit game

News Staff
By News Staff
Offense Reignites as Nashville Sounds Outlast Charlotte Knights in One-Run Thriller. (Nashville Sounds)
Offense Reignites as Nashville Sounds Outlast Charlotte Knights in One-Run Thriller. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put an end to their 19.0 inning scoreless streak with an eight-hit performance in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights from First Horizon Park. Raynel Delgado ripped his first home run of the season, and Bobby Dalbec etched his fourth multi-hit performance over his last six games.

The Nashville offense struck first in the bottom of the second against Charlotte starter Jesse Scholtens. Dalbec singled, and Oliver Dunn worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Jorge Alfaro doubled to left, moving Dunn to third and scoring Dalbec to make it 1-0 and end the scoreless streak. Ernesto Martinez Jr. drove in Dunn with a sacrifice fly, and Delgado launched his first homer of the year on a two-run shot to increase the lead 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, the Knights scored their first runs of the game off Sounds starter Logan Henderson. Dominic Fletcher was hit by a pitch, and Will Robertson doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Fletcher scored on a groundout by Andre Lipcius, and Robertson was plated on a single from Bryan Ramos to cut the lead, 4-2.

The Sounds bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Knights reliever Jared Shuster. Alfaro, Martinez Jr., and Delgado each recorded singles to load the bases. Jimmy Herron plated Alfaro from third with a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

Charlotte responded again off Henderson in the top of the sixth inning. Corey Julks singled, and Robertson doubled to put runners on second and third. Lipcius earned a base hit to left, moving Robertson to third and scoring Julks to make it 5-3. Ramos cut the deficit to 5-4 with a sacrifice fly to center that allowed Robertson to score from third.

Sounds reliever Joel Payamps entered the game for Nashville in the top of the ninth, and fired a scoreless frame to finalize the score, 5-4.

Nashville goes for the series victory on Sunday with right-hander Garrett Stallings (2-1, 2.77) toeing the slab for the Sounds. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:05pm CT.

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn Calls Out Democratic Obstruction in Discussion on Working-Class Legislation
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information