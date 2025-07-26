Special Election Set for Tennessee’s 7th District Following Representative Mark Green’s Retirement

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued the official Writs of Election for a special election to fill the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District.
Now, Secretary of State Tre Hargett has provided the timeline for this election. This election is needed because of the recent retirement of Representative Mark Green.
The 7th District includes 14 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.
Here are the key election dates:
- Primary Election (for Democrats and Republicans): October 7th, 2025
- General Election: December 2nd, 2025
Important Dates for Candidates:
- Qualifying Deadline (to turn in paperwork to run): August 12th, 2025, at noon
- Deadline to Withdraw from the Race: August 15th, 2025, at noon
Petitions can now be picked up from a county election office or the State Election Office, but must be submitted to the State Election Office.
Qualifications to Run for U.S. Representative:
To hold the office of U.S. Representative, you must:
- Be at least 25 years old
- Have been a U.S. citizen for at least 7 years
To qualify in a primary election:
- Have been a Tennessee resident for the past 3 years
- Have been a resident in the county represented for one year, immediately preceding the election
Early Voting Dates:
- For the Primary Election: September 17th – October 2nd, 2025
- For the General Election: November 12th – November 26th, 2025
Voter Registration Deadlines:
- To vote in the Primary: Register by September 8th, 2025
- To vote in the General Election: Register by November 3rd, 2025
You can check your registration, update your information, or register to vote at GoVoteTN.gov or by using the free GoVoteTNApp.
Tennessee is proud to be ranked #1 in election integrity for the fourth year in a row. For more information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1.877.850.4959.