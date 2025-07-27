Austin Peay State University Raises Record-Breaking $15.6M in 2025 Fiscal Year

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) received a record 6,970 gifts from an all-time high of 2,762 donors, raising $15,663,385.27 in the 2025 fiscal year. Over the last four years, APSU has consistently increased its number of donors and gifts, culminating in this year’s record success.

Compared to last year, APSU experienced a 10.6% increase in its number of donors and a 16.2% increase in its number of gifts. Athletic corporate sponsorships totaled over $1.8 million this year, with an additional $599,231.40 in APSU Foundation sponsorships. APSU continues to outpace national trends in philanthropic giving for the fourth consecutive year.

“Continued investment from our network of alumni and friends demonstrates a powerful commitment to Austin Peay State University’s future,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “As we approach our centennial in 2027, each gift, sponsorship, and strategic partnership strengthens our ability to provide exceptional educational experiences that prepare Austin Peay students for success. Partnerships with alumni, businesses, and community members are the foundation for our growth and innovation. We’re building the next century of excellence for Austin Peay State University together.”

These results reflect a deepening relationship between the university and its supporters, from community members to business partners.

Throughout the year, $2,117,068.17 in new endowment funding was committed, and 29 new endowments were established. Notable new endowments included the APSU College of Business Alumni Endowment, which will support business students across multiple degree programs, the Music Heals: Henry Rives Memorial Endowed Scholarship, established by the Rives family to support students pursuing a degree in music with a concentration in music therapy, and the Dr. Samuel Jator Computer Science and Qualitative Methods Endowment, established by the International Student Organization Alumni for graduate students in computer science and quantitative methods. These endowments reflect the dynamic academic programs at Austin Peay and the meaningful ways donors choose to make an impact on students’ lives.

Over the last six years, 121 new endowments have been established at Austin Peay State University for over $19 million in funding to improve the APSU experience and support student scholarships.

Strategic partnerships between APSU and local businesses continued to strengthen in 2025, exemplified by the Coleman Tractor APSU Farm Powered by Kubota partnership. This collaboration provides the university with loaned Kubota equipment to enhance the farm’s capabilities while giving agriculture students hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology. Such partnerships represent a significant portion of the APSU Foundation sponsorships this year and demonstrate how business-education collaborations help prepare students for industry leadership.

The theme of Govs Give 2025, the university’s ninth annual online giving event, was “On The Move.” Donors gave This year, alumni and friends made 1,588 gifts during the campaign — the highest total in Govs Give history.

APSU faculty and staff members contributed by participating in the SHAPE Faculty and Staff Giving Campaign, which celebrates how they use their talents and gifts to shape Austin Peay State University. Their contributions boosted the giving rate for the 2025 SHAPE Faculty and Staff Giving Campaign to 40% – the highest in APSU history.

Additionally, GOVing Tuesday, APSU’s version of Giving Tuesday, utilized a project-based fundraising model to support proposals submitted by faculty and staff to support student success across campus and beyond. All 13 of the university’s selected campus projects were fully funded, including improvements to the Woodward Library makerspace, career tools for the Military Affiliated Professionals Program, and a student position for the APSU Herbarium. Austin Peay State University’s Candlelight Ball also had its most successful year yet after guests raised $266,642 in scholarship funding for students.

To establish an endowment, start a corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127. Visit www.apsu.edu/aep for more information.