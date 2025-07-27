Heat Advisory Issued for Clarksville and Middle Tennessee as Heat Index Nears 110

Clarksville, TN – A Heat Advisory has been issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and a wide stretch of Middle Tennessee as oppressive temperatures and humidity push heat index values to dangerous levels—up to 110 degrees.

The advisory, in effect from Sunday at 11:00am through Wednesday at 8:00pm, is expected to impact tens of thousands of residents across the region.

The advisory covers over 30 counties, including urban centers like Nashville, Clarksville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Columbia, as well as dozens of smaller towns and rural communities. Cities such as Springfield, Lebanon, Pulaski, Manchester, and Tullahoma are also under the advisory. Residents across the region are urged to prepare for several days of intense, unrelenting heat.

Health Risks from Prolonged Exposure

According to the National Weather Service, heat-related illnesses are likely if precautions are not taken. High heat and humidity can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, both of which are serious medical emergencies.

The elderly, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals with chronic illnesses are at highest risk. Pet owners are also reminded to take precautions to keep animals cool and hydrated.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

To protect yourself and others during this prolonged heatwave, follow these important safety guidelines:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks which can lead to dehydration.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to schedule outdoor work or exercise early in the morning or after sunset when temperatures are lower.

Seek Air-Conditioned Spaces: Spend time indoors in air-conditioned buildings like malls, libraries, or cooling centers. If your home lacks AC, consider staying with a friend or relative.

Wear Lightweight Clothing: Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothes to help your body regulate heat.

Take Frequent Breaks: If you must be outdoors, take regular breaks in the shade or indoors to cool down.

Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Be sure to check in on elderly relatives, neighbors, young children, and pets to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Never Leave Children or Pets in Vehicles: Even with windows cracked, temperatures inside a parked car can become deadly within minutes.

Recognize the Signs of Heat Illness

Be alert for symptoms of heat exhaustion, which may include dizziness, headache, heavy sweating, weakness, and nausea. If untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency marked by confusion, rapid heartbeat, red or dry skin, and a body temperature above 103°F. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke.

With triple-digit heat index values blanketing the region for several consecutive days, this advisory is not to be taken lightly. Clarksville and surrounding communities are urged to take proactive steps to stay safe, stay cool, and check on others.

This heatwave poses a significant health risk—especially for those without access to air conditioning or adequate hydration. Keep informed through local weather updates and prepare now to ride out the heat safely.