Montgomery County Unemployment Rises to 4.3% in June

School Breaks and Other Summertime Impacts Lead to Higher Rates Across the State

Nashville, TN – Seasonal changes in employment that occur annually, such as school breaks, led to an increase in county unemployment rates across Tennessee, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

All 95 Tennessee counties reported an increase in their unemployment rates in June over the previous month. Seventy-one counties had unemployment rates of less than 5%. The remaining 24 counties recorded rates of 5% or greater, with the highest at 6.2%.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in June, an increase of 0.9 percentage points from May’s rate of 3.4 percent.

Sevier County and Cheatham County recorded the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 3.2%. Both counties’ rates were up five-tenths of a percentage point over their May rates.

Williamson County and Wilson County followed with the next-lowest unemployment rates at 3.3%.

Perry County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in June. At 6.2%, it was 1.4 percentage points higher than the previous month.

Johnson County and Meigs County each reported rates of 5.9%.

Data released last week showed Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 3.5%. The U.S. rate was 4.1%.

