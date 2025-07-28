Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 28th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 21st, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rudy is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Lillie Belle is a female adult Hound mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and will be microchipped upon her adoption. Sweet girl looking for her forever home.

Kano is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard and spend some time with this great guy.

Jose is a handsome adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption.

Cozmo is an adult male Ginger Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Hugo is a male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Linus is a male Domestic shorthair. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bella & Taylor are a beautiful pair of sisters (not bonded and can adopt separately) who have been in rescue for 400 days! These beauties are quiet, fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. They prefer to sit back and watch the outside world rather than get into a zoomie match. They are shy but will take an understanding home that will let them (whether together or individually) just settle in and get comfortable on their own terms. They will make wonderful family companions.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Socks is a super cute 3 month old male domestic shorthair kitten. Fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, flea treatment and voucher for neutering when 6 months of age. He would be a wonderful companion to a lucky family.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebppl page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. First off let me re emphasize that Drako is who and how he is now because he was failed by humans who were supposedly going to help him. Thankfully he is at a wonderful rescue, with loving staff who go above and beyond daily to help him and who only want the best for this big loverboy.

Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a sad situation, failed by people (outside of the rescue) who were entrusted to his care and it left him very overwhelmed with life. Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious.

Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the amazing staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.



Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well.



Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “AYER” Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer does well with children and dogs but does need a no cat home please. She is very loving and often goofy when she plays with other dogs and a meet and greet is required if there are other fur members of the family. Ayer loves her people and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Royce is a one year old male Golden Retriever/Siberian Husky mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house trained. Royce is good with other dogs and children too. Royce is quite the water pup! This boy absolutely loves water time, swimming, fetching, any adventure and he’s game! This boy will be a delight for anyone looking for their hiking, camping, swimming buddy.

You can find Royce and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Push is a beautiful young female Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a bit leery of sharing her food with/or around other cats so she might do best as an only kitty or be adopted with one of her kittens that are available as well. Beautiful markings on a wonderful girl.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Big Mac is a handsome 3 year old mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. This guy loves people and does well with older children and other dogs. Mac will be quite content just napping and being with his family. Very well mannered and even tempered guy.

*Big Mac will be available August 16th!*

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bigmac or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Clyde If you’ve heard “Hips don’t lie” well Clyde is here to tell you that his absolutely don’t! Clyde is a 3 year old mixed breed Wiggle Butt, joy specialist, snack enthusiast and full time snuggler. He never met a stranger, only future besties! He wags his tail at supersonic speed, his playtime is legendary and his hugs are elite.

Clyde is fully vetted, house trained and is good with other dogs. If there are other pets it is the Rescue’s policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.



Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

George is an adorable 3 month old male mix breed, possibly some Lab, Dane and Pointer. He will be a bigger medium sized boy. George is fully vetted, neutered and working on his crate and house training. George and his sister ( also available) were abandoned at about 8 weeks old and thankfully found and worked their way into rescue.

Because of this, George is highly food motivated so training should be easier with treats being the reward. Remember puppies are a long time commitment and at his stage right now he will need structure, lots of patience and plenty of love. Adopters need to be fully committed to his needs. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!