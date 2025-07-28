Clarksville Police Department Welcomes Six New Officers

Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, July 28th, 2025, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Deputy Chief Thornton proudly welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) family.

Five of the officers—Darrell Terry Jr., Lane Campbell, Tanner Meis, Stephanie Juarez, and Gunner Duggins—will begin their training at Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA) in October 2025.

Brannon Hills, already a certified law enforcement officer in Florida and formerly with the Kissimmee Police Department, will attend the transition course at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in September.

Before attending their respective academies, all six newly sworn-in officers will undergo CPD’s in-house training program led by the department’s training division.