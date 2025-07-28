96.3 F
Fort Campbell to Hold Post-Wide Emergency Preparedness Exercise July 30th–31st

By News Staff
Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) "Screaming Eagles". (Sam Shore)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell will conduct a post-wide full-scale exercise on Wednesday, July 30th, and Thursday, July 31st, 2025. Fort Campbell typically conducts annual full-scale exercises designed to test the installation’s emergency preparedness in response to realistic scenarios.

“This week’s exercise is a culmination of all the hard work, training, and dedication of all the installation partners,” said Wayne Nims, the Installation Emergency Manager for Fort Campbell. “Exercises like this provide leaders a great assessment tool to ensure we are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.”

Individuals will likely see an increase in civilian and military first responders, and digital signs will be in place detouring individuals from specific areas during the exercise.

The exercise will include law enforcement, medical treatment, damage assessment, and more from the directorates and units across the installation.

Emergency services will continue to be available during the exercise to respond to any real-world emergencies by calling 911.

