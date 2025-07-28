Gerald Harrison Departs APSU to Become Athletic Director at Marshall

Clarksville, TN – Gerald Harrison, Vice President and Athletics Director at Austin Peay State University (APSU) since July 2018, has accepted the position of Vice President and Director of Athletics at Marshall University. Harrison’s departure marks the close of a transformative seven-year chapter in Austin Peay State University athletics, highlighted by visionary leadership, the enhancement of the student-athlete experience, and success in both the classroom and the field of competition.

Harrison’s final day at Austin Peay State University will be August 15th, 2025.

“Gerald made a significant impact on APSU’s athletics program, taking an already strong department to new heights and helping our teams gain national recognition,” said APSU President Dr. Michael Licari. “His commitment to our student-athletes is demonstrated by their record-setting academic performance, their volunteer hours and success after graduation, and ultimately by the 13 championship trophies won during his era. All of us are thankful for his commitment to the university and the winning culture he helped cultivate. For me personally, I am grateful for the passion and energy he brought to campus every day. I have truly enjoyed cheering for the Govs alongside him. Although I will miss him, I – and everyone else at APSUy – wish him the best at Marshall.”

“I am deeply grateful to President Licari and the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees for the incredible honor of entrusting me with the privilege of leading the crown jewel of this institution – Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said Harrison. “Together, we’ve built something special: championship moments, meaningful graduations, lives changed through sport, and an elevated student-athlete experience that reflects the heart of who we are. As we step into a new and rapidly changing era of college athletics, I have no doubt that Austin Peay is ready – not just to compete, but to lead. The foundation is strong, the vision is clear, and the Peayple are unmatched.

“To the entire Austin Peay family and the Clarksville/Montgomery County community –thank you for embracing me and my family and for standing behind Clarksville’s Hometown Team every step of the way. While we are excited about what lies ahead, Lisa, Torri, Lorri and I will always carry this place in our hearts. We leave with full hearts, lasting memories, and deep appreciation for everything that makes Austin Peay so remarkable.”