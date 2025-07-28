Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for July 28th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is overcrowded with a huge influx of cats and kittens. Please take a moment and check out some of these fur babies available for adoption.

This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of July 28th, 2025.

Ottis is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon his adoption. He can be visited in the Cat Room.

Franky is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Delilah is a young, small female domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon her adoption. She is in the Cat Room as well and would love a visit.

Mickey is a young male domestic shorthair mix. He is vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. Mickey can be seen in the Cat Room.

Lorzo is an adult male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so this lucky guy can go home the same day with his forever family! He is patiently waiting in the Cat Room!

Pip is a stunning female domestic shorthair mix with a sleek Black coat and yellow green eyes. She is lovely and fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come visit her in the Cat Room!

Thank You.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control