APSU Students Gain Career Experience Through Innovative Summer Internship Initiative

The program gives students practical experience while demonstrating local employers’ commitment to developing the next generation of professionals. As the program passes its midpoint, students and employers are already seeing tangible results.

Students Gain Real-World Experience

Lashae Whitley, CEO of We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services, has also benefited from hosting two interns this summer: junior Andrew Schramkowski and senior Azizbek Abdukayumov.

The two have already sharpened their through a wide range of projects. Schramkowski is creating content for the company’s website and social media pages while improving performance through IT work, and Abdukayumov is focused on tracking finances and helping to manage background-check services.

“This has been a wonderful [way] for students to gain hands-on experiences, gain new skills, and connect with employers for future opportunities,” Whitley said.

Community Impact

Albin’s project is just one example of the program’s broad impact, as it allows students to work with for-profit and nonprofit organizations in various industries.

United Way of Greater Nashville welcomed senior Tamar Williams as an intern this summer, exposing her to nonprofit operations and community collaboration.

“This is a much-needed venture in Montgomery County that exposes students to a variety of businesses and organizations,” said Brandi Ficklin, Williams’ supervisor at United Way. “We hope the program continues so more students and entities can participate.”



The Summer Internship Program currently has eight participating organizations: the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, CDE Lightband, Daniel Ingram Insurance, Rossview Farms, Solutions 21, Trane Technologies, United Way of Greater Nashville, and We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services.



Austin Peay State University’s Career Success Center aims to expand the program each year as interest grows, providing Peay students with valuable professional experience while strengthening community relationships.