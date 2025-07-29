Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball 2025-26 ASUN Schedule Released

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team has a schedule for the 2025-26 season, with the Atlantic Sun Conference announcing the Governors’ 18-game conference schedule on Friday.

For the second-straight season, the Governors begin the ASUN schedule against North Florida (January 1st), with the first of two meetings in 2026 coming on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Last season, APSU opened the conference slate with an 97-89 win against the Ospreys in Jacksonville, Florida, before earning a 90-69 win against them in the opening round of the 2025 ASUN Basketball Tournament.

The last time the Governors and Ospreys met in Clarksville, APSU came away with a 101-98 overtime victory in the 2024 ASUN Basketball Tournament’s quarterfinals, marking the program’s first postseason win as a member of the league.

After hosting UNF, the Governors close their first of three, two-game ASUN home slates against Jacksonville (January 3rd) in the first meeting against the Dolphins in Clarksville since the 2022-23 season.

Austin Peay State University then heads south for a pair of contests in the Sunshine State to face Florida Gulf Coast (January 8th) and Stetson (January 10th). After returning home to play host to longtime rival Eastern Kentucky (January 15th), the APSU Govs head down I-24 for an in-state matchup against Lipscomb (January 17th).

Just two weeks removed from their first matchups, the Govs play host to FGCU (January 22nd) and Stetson (January 24th) for APSU’s fifth and sixth contests against programs from The 27th State.

January then concludes with back-to-back road contests, as the Govs head to Richmond, Kentucky for their final regular-season meeting against Eastern Kentucky (January 28th) before facing West Georgia (January 31st).

Three of APSU’s next four contests come on its home hardwood, where it hosts Lipscomb (February 5th) and rival North Alabama (February 7th) in a rematch of the 2025 ASUN Quarterfinals game in Florence, Alabama.

After facing Queens (February 11th) in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Govs host Bellarmine (February 14th) in a Valentine’s Day matchup for their penultimate home game of the regular season.

Up next is the Govs’ second trip to Florida, where they face North Florida (February 19th) and Jacksonville (February 21st) once again before facing Central Arkansas (February 26th) in Clarksville. The regular season then concludes in the Bluegrass State against Bellarmine (February 28th).

The first round of the 2026 ASUN Basketball Tournament (March 4th) will be hosted on campus sites, with the remainder of the tournament (March 6th-8th) taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena), located in downtown, Jacksonville Florida.

The NCAA Selection Show airs March 15th, with the NCAA Tournament officially beginning with the First Four (March 17th-18th), in Dayton, Ohio.

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against The ASUN: The Governors are 163-134 all-time against its 2025-26 ASUN Conference schedule, with its most wins and meetings against a single opponent being its 67 and 125 against Eastern Kentucky.

The Governors are 163-134 all-time against its 2025-26 ASUN Conference schedule, with its most wins and meetings against a single opponent being its 67 and 125 against Eastern Kentucky. Gipson At The Peay, Season Three: Corey Gipson prepares for his third season at the helm of his alma mater. His 33 wins thus far are the third-most by a head coach in their first two seasons and trail only Matt Figger’s 41 from 2017-19 and Dave Aaron’s 39 – prior to APSU being Division I – from 1946-48. Gipson’s 33 wins already rank him as the eighth all-time winningest head coach in program history, as he needs just seven wins to pass Rob Bargatze (1979-83) for seventh all-time.

Follow The APSU Govs On Social

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ 2025-26 season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.