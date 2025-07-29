Clarksville Police Department Investigates Vehicle Break-In, Identity Theft on King Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating a vehicle burglary and identity theft case that occurred in the early morning hours of June 23rd, 2025, on King Road and at the MAPCO located at 2491 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A Black male suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole personal items, including credit cards. Shortly after the burglary, the suspect attempted to withdraw money using the stolen cards at an ATM inside the MAPCO.

After multiple failed attempts, he tried to purchase $7.74 worth of snacks. The clerk informed him that the card was locked, forcing the suspect to leave the store empty-handed—and snackless. Surveillance images of the individual were obtained, and CPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Johnson at 931.648.0656.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.