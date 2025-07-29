Hopkinsville Community College Awarded $1.75M Federal Grant for TRIO Student Support Services

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has been awarded a five-year federal TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant from the U.S. Department of Education. – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has been awarded a five-year federal TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant provides $351,954 annually for administration of the program, with a total award of $1,759,770 across five years. The new grant cycle begins September 1st, 2025.

“Receiving this grant ensures we can keep delivering the essential services our students rely on to succeed in college and earn their degrees,” said HCC President/CEO Dr. Alissa Young. “We’ve seen time and again how a college education opens doors to stronger careers, healthier lives, and greater well-being. TRIO Student Support Services is instrumental in guiding students through the college experience and helping them reach their full potential.”

The project’s goals are to increase retention and graduation rates among students who are first-generation college students, individuals from low-income backgrounds, or students with disabilities by providing comprehensive academic support, financial aid guidance, and personal development services.

Locally, HCC TRIO SSS provides tutoring, academic and career advising, university transfer trips, financial literacy counseling, and college skills workshops.

“I’m excited to continue providing guidance for our students in their college journey,” said Jesse Frailey, SSS tutor coordinator. “I’ve seen first-hand many students struggling with a class, and we’ve helped them ace their classes and ultimately achieve their goal of graduation. It’s a great feeling being such an integral part of student success.”

The TRIO Student Support Services program was established in 1968 under the Higher Education Act to help college students from disadvantaged backgrounds stay in school and graduate. Over 202,000 students are now being served by 1,069 SSS programs at colleges and universities nationwide.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.