Tennessee Gas Average Drops One Cent, Remains Steady Statewide

Tennessee Metro Prices down Slightly or Stable

By News Staff

AAANashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.77 holding fairly steady at just one cent more than this time last week. None of the metro city averages moved more than three cents over the last week.

Looking back, the Tennessee average is two cents less than a month ago and 29 cents less than a year ago.

“Tennessee gas prices are holding steady for anyone planning a last minute road trip before school begins,” said Stephanie Milani, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “As parents look toward the start of another school year, prices will likely fluctuate little through the end of summer barring any crude oil price swings.” 

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular is $3.14, the same as last week. The summer of lower gas prices continues thanks to crude oil prices averaging around $65.00 a barrel. Pump prices so far in 2025 haven’t had any major spikes or dips compared to other recent years.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 6 cents to settle at $65.25 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 419 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 9% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.77 $2.78 $2.76 $2.79 $3.06
Chattanooga $2.70 $2.72 $2.68 $2.69 $2.97
Knoxville $2.74 $2.74 $2.74 $2.78 $3.02
Memphis $2.82 $2.81 $2.82 $2.84 $3.07
Nashville $2.82 $2.83 $2.79 $2.80 $3.10
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
